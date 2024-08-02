By: admin

Published August 2, 2024, in Obituaries

Ralland Bartelt, 72, of Stickney, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Sanford Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stickney. Burial was at Dudley Cemetery in rural Stickney. Visitation was Sunday, July 28, at the church with a prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Ralland Gene Bartelt was born April 18, 1952, to Rudy and Ruby (Herbst) Bartelt in Parkston. He was baptized on May 11, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Dimock.

Ralland lived in the Hillside Area until moving to a farm north of Stickney, in 1955. He was a student at Hughes School for first through third grade and continued his education from fourth to 12th grade at Stickney Public School, graduating in 1970. He attended Northern State College and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Music.

He married Diane DeBoer on July 13, 1972. Ralland and Diane welcomed three children to this union.

Ralland started his career as a music teacher in Corsica, then moved to Stickney, while also helping his father with the family farm. He began a career with the postal service in 1985 as a clerk at the Mitchell Post Office, became Postmaster in Letcher, and on May 1, 1993, was sworn in as Postmaster for the Stickney Post Office.

In 2000, Ralland and Diane moved into Stickney, and he taught himself the craft of woodworking. He was a tremendous musician and enjoyed selecting and performing praise songs for contemporary church services. He served as Diane’s personal travel agent, finding joy in the process of researching and planning exceptional experiences.

Ralland is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diane of Stickney; three children, Chris Bartelt (Jackie Hertel) of Stickney, Jess Bartelt of Fargo, N.D., and Jackie Caffee of Gillette, Wyo.; eight grandchildren; and sister, Virginia Matlock (Bill Moos).

He was preceded in death by his parents.