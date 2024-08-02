By: admin

Published August 2, 2024, in Obituaries

Mark E. Meyer, 75, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were on Tuesday, July 30, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial followed at St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, July 29, also at the church, with a prayer service.

Mark was born the only son to LeRoy and Marie (Dusek) Meyer in Mitchell on March 29, 1949. He joined four sisters at home and was followed by two more. He grew up in Woonsocket, where he graduated in 1967. Mark married Emogene Cross in 1968 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army, stationed in Okinawa from 1968-1974. During this time, he was part of the planning team to bring home the POWs from Vietnam in 1973. He attended Northwest College of Commerce in Huron and worked for Distribution Construction Company for many years while raising his family in Huron. He single-handedly remodeled and renovated every house he lived in. He was a lifelong Waylon Jennings fan, had an encyclopedic knowledge of country music, and knew every episode of Gunsmoke by heart. The lights of his life were his eight grandkids. Prior to retirement, he served Sanborn County as the Director of Equalization in the community he loved. He was a long-time member of the American Legion and a meals-on-wheels volunteer.

Mark married Sandy Wosje in 1998, making their home in Woonsocket with their beloved dog, Millie.

Mark is survived by his wife, Sandy of Woonsocket; his three children, Russell (Tanya) Meyer of Boise, Idaho, Veronica (Troy) Schmidt of Vermillion, and Ryan (Holly) Meyer of Boise, Idaho; eight grandchildren; his sisters, Patricia (Don) Wenzel of Wessington Springs and Janice Eining of Huron; sisters-in-law, Marlys Pickard of Brookings, Margaret Westphal of Sioux Falls, Shirley Jones of Sioux Falls, and Bonnie Dilly of Rutland; brother-in-law, Rolly (Garnet) Wosje of Nunda; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Muriel (Albert) Schmidt, Jackie (Robert) Hinker, Vicki Harris, and Jeanne Sandness; and nieces and nephews.