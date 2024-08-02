ESTHER WEBER

Bridgewater

By:
Published August 2, 2024, in Obituaries

Esther Weber, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Diamond Care Nursing Home in Bridgewater. 

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Esther was born on Jan. 18, 1932, to Raymond and Hilda (Schaffer) Schmiedt. She was the eldest of four children. Esther was united in marriage to James P. Weber on June 5, 1952, and they had eight children together. 

Esther is survived by her children, Randy Weber of North Dakota, Lynn Weber of Wyoming, Kathy Krog of South Dakota, Craig (Barb) Weber of Wyoming, Tim (Hydee) Weber of California, Bobby Weber of Georgia, and Brenda (Bart) of Mississippi; siblings, Gene (Patti) Schmiedt of South Dakota, Marilyn Beauli of South Dakota, and Darwin Schmiedt of Arizona; as well as approximately 65 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Rick; and grandson, Nicholas Griffin.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 