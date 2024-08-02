By: admin

Published August 2, 2024, in Obituaries

Esther Weber, 92, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Diamond Care Nursing Home in Bridgewater.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation was 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Eventide Cemetery in Woonsocket.

Esther was born on Jan. 18, 1932, to Raymond and Hilda (Schaffer) Schmiedt. She was the eldest of four children. Esther was united in marriage to James P. Weber on June 5, 1952, and they had eight children together.

Esther is survived by her children, Randy Weber of North Dakota, Lynn Weber of Wyoming, Kathy Krog of South Dakota, Craig (Barb) Weber of Wyoming, Tim (Hydee) Weber of California, Bobby Weber of Georgia, and Brenda (Bart) of Mississippi; siblings, Gene (Patti) Schmiedt of South Dakota, Marilyn Beauli of South Dakota, and Darwin Schmiedt of Arizona; as well as approximately 65 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Rick; and grandson, Nicholas Griffin.