Summer rec athletes recognized

Published August 1, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

The Blackhawks baseball and softball teams held their end of season party. The players who received recognition for their hard work were: Teagen Eggleston – Majors MVP, Kapri Hiemstra – 8U Most Improved, Coach Trey Weber, McKinley Simon – 10U Most Improved, Coach Armando Rodriguez, Trevor Johnson – Majors Most Improved, Henry Baruth – Minors Ace Award, Lauren Jensen – 12U Ace Award, Shiloh Terkildsen – 12U Most Improved, Liam Terkildsen – Minors Most Improved, Coach Erica Howard; front row kneeling: Everlee VonEye – 8U Ace Award, Emrie VonEye – 10U Ace Award, Jocelyn Grassel – 8U MVP, Grady Swenson – Rookies MVP, Kahle Johnson – Minors MVP, Sterling Baruth – Rookies Ace Award, Jax Jurgens – Rookies Most Improved, and Sawyer Larson – 12U MVP, Carson Miller – Majors Ace Award, and Bailey Rostyne – 10U MVP.  

