The Blackhawks baseball and softball teams held their end of season party. The players who received recognition for their hard work were: Teagen Eggleston – Majors MVP, Kapri Hiemstra – 8U Most Improved, Coach Trey Weber, McKinley Simon – 10U Most Improved, Coach Armando Rodriguez, Trevor Johnson – Majors Most Improved, Henry Baruth – Minors Ace Award, Lauren Jensen – 12U Ace Award, Shiloh Terkildsen – 12U Most Improved, Liam Terkildsen – Minors Most Improved, Coach Erica Howard; front row kneeling: Everlee VonEye – 8U Ace Award, Emrie VonEye – 10U Ace Award, Jocelyn Grassel – 8U MVP, Grady Swenson – Rookies MVP, Kahle Johnson – Minors MVP, Sterling Baruth – Rookies Ace Award, Jax Jurgens – Rookies Most Improved, and Sawyer Larson – 12U MVP, Carson Miller – Majors Ace Award, and Bailey Rostyne – 10U MVP.
…See pictures of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet