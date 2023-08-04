By: admin

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks Teeners baseball team started post-season play with their first game in the Class B Region 3 Tournament against Alexandria on Monday, July 24, in Alexandria. The Hawks struggled offensively, scoring only three runs in five innings, and took a 3-13 loss for their first round of the tournament.

McCoy Schulz led things off on the mound for the Letcher Hawks’ defense. He allowed three hits and five runs (three earned) over two innings, striking out two and walking three. Wyatt Anderson led Letcher offensively with two hits in three at bats.

The second round of tournament play found the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks Teeners up against the Baltic 16U Teeners. The Hawks couldn’t recover after Baltic started a brutal onslaught of scoring early in the game and went through the fifth inning, ending the game with a 1-12 loss for Letcher.

Bryce Larson led things off pitching for the Hawks, surrendering 14 hits and 12 runs over four innings, striking out four and walking three. Offensively, Oscar Anderson, Cole Wilson, Wyatt Anderson and McCoy Schulz each collected one hit for the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks’ last game of the season.

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks ended their season with a 5-10 record. Two of their losses were by just one run, and another was just by three. For only their second season in existence, they competed well and will continue to grow as an organization.

