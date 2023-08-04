Hawks finish season against tough competition

By:
Published August 4, 2023, in Sports

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks Teeners baseball team started post-season play with their first game in the Class B Region 3 Tournament against Alexandria on Monday, July 24, in Alexandria. The Hawks struggled offensively, scoring only three runs in five innings, and took a 3-13 loss for their first round of the tournament.

McCoy Schulz led things off on the mound for the Letcher Hawks’ defense. He allowed three hits and five runs (three earned) over two innings, striking out two and walking three. Wyatt Anderson led Letcher offensively with two hits in three at bats. 

The second round of tournament play found the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks Teeners up against the Baltic 16U Teeners. The Hawks couldn’t recover after Baltic started a brutal onslaught of scoring early in the game and went through the fifth inning, ending the game with a 1-12 loss for Letcher. 

Bryce Larson led things off pitching for the Hawks, surrendering 14 hits and 12 runs over four innings, striking out four and walking three. Offensively, Oscar Anderson, Cole Wilson, Wyatt Anderson and McCoy Schulz each collected one hit for the SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks’ last game of the season.

The SDVFW 16U Letcher Hawks ended their season with a 5-10 record. Two of their losses were by just one run, and another was just by three. For only their second season in existence, they competed well and will continue to grow as an organization.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    August 6, 2023, 5:13 am
    Showers
    65°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 93%
    wind speed: 11 mph NE
    wind gusts: 22 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023
    August 6, 2023 August 7, 2023 August 8, 2023 August 9, 2023 August 10, 2023 August 11, 2023 August 12, 2023
    August 13, 2023 August 14, 2023 August 15, 2023 August 16, 2023 August 17, 2023 August 18, 2023 August 19, 2023
    August 20, 2023 August 21, 2023 August 22, 2023 August 23, 2023 August 24, 2023 August 25, 2023 August 26, 2023
    August 27, 2023 August 28, 2023 August 29, 2023 August 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 2, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 