Published May 17, 2024, in Public Notices

HEREBY TAKE NOTICE, the Sanborn County Planning Commission, County of Sanborn, State of South Dakota, is proposing to adopt amendments to the Zoning Ordinance for the County. Said amendments include proposals to regulate hazardous pipelines and solar energy facilities.

A Public Hearing will be held Monday, June 3rd, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. in the Commission Chambers at the Sanborn County Courthouse, Woonsocket, S.D.

The Complete text of the proposed amendments referred to above is on file with the Sanborn County Zoning Administrator and Auditor. The document may be inspected, reviewed, or examined by any interested party by contacting either office at (605) 796-4513.

Written comments may be submitted to the Zoning Administrator by 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 31st, 2024.

Tami Ziebart

Zoning Administrator

