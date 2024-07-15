Letcher Town Board proceedings

July 15th, 2024

Published July 26, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried to approve the July 2nd, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on fixing a couple of boards at the community center. Gromer is going to look at this. 

P. Grassel stopped in and was wondering if the Town could spray the mosquitoes. Gromer is planning on spraying again this week. Gromer has been spraying, but with all the extra water this year, it is hard for him to keep up. 

New Business:

Discussion was held on the Letcher Summer Youth, as they were asked to host the 16U Regional Baseball Games. The scheduled dates are for Sunday, July 28th, and Monday, July 29th. They have a list of different things that need to be done before it is held. They also talked about parking, planning to put rope up so they stay off peoples’ lawns and to get people to go through the gate for admission. Update: The foul ball poles and the flagpole will be installed at the ballpark this upcoming weekend. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment: 

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Menards – $129.76 – Supplies, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Faye Blindauer – $298.99 – Wages – Custodian, Santel Communications – $250.19 – Lift Station – Phone – $42.77, Internet and Phone – Office – $126.50, Community Center Internet and Phone – $80.92, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $45.69 – Advertising Minutes, Quill  – $231.64 – Supplies – Ballpark and Community Center. 

The next board meeting will be held on August 5th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office. 

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

