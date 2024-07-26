By: admin

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Joel Rassel, and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the April Minutes. Motion carried.

Motion by Boschee, seconded by Foos, to approve the April Financial Statement. Motion carried.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Kilcoin, to approve the following bills:

South Dakota Retirement System $88.85 Retirement

Woonsocket School $6,904.05 Library

TC Enterprises $292.62 Water Tower

Titan Machinery $385.10 Shop

Schoenfelder Construction $250.00 Streets

Register Of Deeds $30.50 Lots

Public Health Lab $28.00 Water

Northwest Pipe Fitting $2,208.00 Storm Drain

Midwest Fire & Safety $637.00 Shop

Jones Supply $59.50 Parks

Harve’s $15.98 Parks

Hawkins $1,490.75 Water/Pool

Express Stop $800.73 Parks/Shop

Express 2 $909.37 Shop

Daktronics $905.00 Parks

CS Truck Supply $107.39 Shop

Benders $864.00 Sewer

Banyon Data Systems $2,915.00 Computer

Agtegra $333.07 Parks

Vestis $88.86 Shop

Waste Management $7,077.41 Garbage

Chesterman $382.50 Pool

Runnings $835.12 Shop

MCR Pool $1,403.25 Pool

Woony Foods $471.24 Parks

Carquest $179.99 Shop

Graham Tire $93.97 Shop

Dick’s Welding $400.00 Shop

Local Lumber $9.60 Shop

Plastic Works $800.00 Streets

NorthWestern Energy $3,466.28 Utilities

Sanborn Weekly Journal $1,105.78 Publishing

South Dakota Retirement System $1,672.32 Retirement

First National Bank of Omaha $6,472.94 Payroll Tax

Department Of Revenue $154.62 Sales Tax

Total: $43,838.79

Gay Swenson met with the council to discuss the community housing survey. She also discussed the code enforcement officer and the water and sewer to their development. She had questions regarding the rules on portable storage containers, and she was advised that the county takes care of the zoning.

OLD BUSINESS

Council discussed the streets that were paved. Clark did a good job.

Jeff Hotchkiss was on hand to thank everyone that helped make the Fourth of July weekend a success. He appreciated all the City work with garbage and spraying.

The Council discussed fireworks over the Fourth of July week. It was agreed that 11:00 p.m. should be the cut off for shooting them off in town. The Council talked about getting more barrels for garbage in the hopes that, if there are more barrels, people with be more willing to pick up after themselves.

Motion by Foos, seconded by Boschee, to approve the second reading of the flood plain ordinance. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

Motion by Ohlrogge, seconded by Rassel, to approve the following resolution; motion carried:

Resolution of City Council

WHEREAS, it appears from an examination of the plat of LOT R-2-A. A SUBDIVISION OF LOT R-2 OF RAILROAD FIRST ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET. LYING IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 21, T 107N, R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M., SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA, as prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, a duly licensed Land Surveyor in and for the State of South Dakota; that said plat is in accordance with the system of streets and alleys set forth in the Master Plan adopted by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, and that such plat has been prepared according to law;

THEREFORE, be it resolved by the City Council of Woonsocket, South Dakota, that the plat of LOT R-2-A, A SUBDIVISION OF LOT R-2 OF RAILROAD FIRST ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WOONSOCKET, LYING IN THE SE ¼ OF SECTION 21, T 107 N R 62 W OF THE 5TH P.M. SANBORN COUNTY, SOUTH DAKTOA prepared by Jeremy A. Wolbrink, be and the same is hereby approved and the description set forth therein and the accompanying surveyor’s certificate shall prevail.

The undersigned hereby certifies that the foregoing resolution was passed by the City of Woonsocket, South Dakota, at a meeting held on the 8th day of July 2024.

The council discussed lake safety. Weber will call around and see what other communities have for rescue safety stations.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Boschee, seconded by Rassel, to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

Richard REIder,

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber,

Finance Officer

