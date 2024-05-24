NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

Per Administrative Rule 5:02:04:16.

By:
Published May 24, 2024, in Public Notices

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in all the voting precincts in Sanborn County.

The election polls will be open from seven a.m. to seven p.m. central time on the day of the election.

The polling place in each precinct of the county is as follows:

Precinct 1 – Afton, Benedict, Diana, Floyd, Oneida, Ravenna, Union Townships; and Artesian City at 4-H Building in Forestburg;

Precinct 2 – Butler, Elliott, Letcher, Logan Townships; Letcher City at 4-H Building in Forestburg;

Precinct 4 – Jackson, Silver Creek, Twin Lake, Woonsocket Townships; Ward 2 Woonsocket City at 4-H Building in Forestburg;

Precinct 5 – Ward 1 and Ward 3 of Woonsocket City; Warren Township at 4-H Building in Forestburg.

Voters with disabilities may contact the county auditor at 605-796-4513 for information and special assistance in absentee voting or polling place accessibility.

Kami Moody,

County Auditor,

Sanborn County

Published on May 23 and May 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $25.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 28, 2024 April 29, 2024 April 30, 2024 May 1, 2024 May 2, 2024 May 3, 2024 May 4, 2024
    May 5, 2024 May 6, 2024 May 7, 2024 May 8, 2024 May 9, 2024 May 10, 2024 May 11, 2024
    May 12, 2024 May 13, 2024 May 14, 2024 May 15, 2024 May 16, 2024 May 17, 2024 May 18, 2024
    May 19, 2024 May 20, 2024 May 21, 2024 May 22, 2024 May 23, 2024 May 24, 2024 May 25, 2024
    May 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 May 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 1, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 