Published May 17, 2024, in Obituaries

Joshua Donald Weber, 29, of Huron, passed away on May 7, 2024, in his home.

Visitation for Josh was held Tuesday, May 14, at the Kuhler Funeral Home. A memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Joshua was born on July 1, 1994, in Mitchell, to Leonard and Kristi (Arend) Weber. He grew up in Woonsocket and graduated high school there in May of 2012. Josh was a jack of all trades and explored numerous jobs during his adult life. He enjoyed helping with construction, factory work, and being able to work alongside his friends.

Josh was kind, passionate, and goofy. He was an avid movie watcher, listened to a variety of music, and played video games. He often went to the gym and taught others the skills he had mastered. He cherished his friends and family, especially his grandma, Bonnie, and was a proud father.

Josh is survived by his daughter, Mila Weber; mother, Kristi (Stuart) Weber; father, Leonard (Julie) Weber; sister, Marissa (Adam) Kappes; brothers, Devon Weber, Carter Christian and Tanner Christian; grandmothers, Bonnie Arend and Maureen Weber; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Weber, and maternal grandfather, Donald Arend.

Those close with Josh knew that he bravely battled addiction throughout most of his life. Those around Josh knew, loved, and supported him deeply. If you or someone you love is battling addiction, a mental health crisis, or need someone to talk to, please, reach out to someone or call or text 988.