Published May 24, 2024, in Obituaries

Darleen Mae (Hoarty) Higgins, 91, of Wessington Springs, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wessington Springs at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23. A visitation was held on Wednesday evening, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. with a rosary that followed at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A burial will take place following the funeral at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Arrangements for the funeral are through Basham’s Funeral Home.

Darleen Mae Schneider was born on April 10, 1933, on a farm in rural Fairmont, Neb., to Clarence and Elsie (Eggert) Schneider. Darleen preceded her twin sister, Charleen Rae.

She graduated from Exeter High School in 1950. In February of 1951, Darleen was married to John (Jack) Hoarty. Three children, Patrick, Susan and Beverly were born to this union. The family moved to Wessington Springs in January of 1955 and were engaged in farming.

After the death of Jack Hoarty in 1995, Darleen married Raymond Higgins in 1996. Ray died in 2007.

Darleen loved to dance, play cards, golf, and travel.

Darlene is survived by her son, Patrick (Theresa) of Wessington Springs; two daughters, Susan Hoarty (Rex Zastrow) of Gann Valley and Beverly (Steve) Norgaard of Badger; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Charleen Otte; and her brother, Henry Schneider.

Darleen was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Maude Schneider; brother, Verdale (Lucia) Schneider; brother, Donald Dean Schneider; and sister, Laverda Hunt.