By: admin

Published May 24, 2024, in Obituaries

Lydella Dodd, 85, of Mt. Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 21, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Mt. Vernon. Visitation was Monday at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Lydella Mae (Blevens) Dodd was born Dec. 14, 1938, in Mitchell, to Clyde and Lukea (Batterman) Blevens. She lived and attended school in Mitchell until the middle of seventh grade. She moved with her parents to a farm in Aurora County, south of Storla. She finished her elementary education at Hopper Elementary School, graduating from eighth grade. She attended Mt. Vernon High School, graduating in 1956. Lydella received her Teaching Certificate from DWU and taught at county schools in Aurora and Davison Counties. She married her high school sweetheart, LeRoy Dodd, in February 1958. They farmed near his folks, George and Freda Dodd, and when his father retired, they moved onto the Dodd Farm. She also continued working as a teacher’s aide for several years.

Lydella was a devoted child of God. Her faith, her family and many friends uplifted and sustained her through a life filled with memories, beautiful music, paintings and arts and crafts. She was active in church Circles, Bible Study, Vacation Bible School, and Sunday School. She sang in the choir and served on many committees. Lydella also sang alto in the singing group, “The Crossroads,” for twelve years traveling to churches and community events around the Mitchell area sharing music and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Lydella is survived by her husband, LeRoy, of 66 years; daughter, Patti (Mark) Cornelius; son, Brian (Susan); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Adonna Hetland; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Lukea Blevens; son, Ricky Roy Dodd; sister, Mary Helen Scott and brother-in-law, Albert Scott; and brother-in-law, Royce Hetland.