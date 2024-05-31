By: admin

Published May 31, 2024

Myrtle Joyce Backlund, 91, of Pierre, died Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Visitation was on Tuesday, May 28, at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre. Funeral service was on Wednesday, May 29, at the church. Burial was Thursday, May 30, in Black Hills National Cemetery at Sturgis.

Myrtle was born to Henry Wells and Margaret (Elliott) Wells on Feb. 2, 1933, in Salem. She grew up on the family farm near Salem and attended Salem country school. After graduating from Salem High School, Myrtle attended General Beadle college for a year and went on to teach school.

Myrtle married Charles Backlund on May 30, 1954. Myrtle worked as a librarian for many years, first in Woonsocket and then in Pierre, retiring from the South Dakota State Library in 1992. She was active in the church and the community. She was a Cub Scout Den mother for Doug and Ted’s troops, a 4-H club leader for Susan’s and Sally’s club chapter, and taught Sunday School for nine years in Woonsocket. She was a member of Lutheran Circle and Bible study, Missouri Breaks Audubon Club, and the Red Hats Society in Pierre.

Myrtle is survived by her husband, Charles; brother, Martin Wells; children, Douglas Backlund, Susan (Richard) Leach, Sally Thom and Ted (Wendy) Backlund; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Margaret Wells; brothers, Robert Wells, Franklin Wells, and Cliften Wells; sisters, Ileen Tarrell, Della Light, Charlotte Rayl, Eugena Parry, Violet Smith, and Carol Thompson; and granddaughter, Aimee Lange.