Published May 31, 2024, in Obituaries

Marvel L. Kallappa, 72, of Woonsocket, formerly of Huron, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

Her arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Marvel L. Schwede, the daughter of Arlie and Pauline (Clinton) Schwede, was born on March 21, 1952, in Dothan, Ala. Marvel grew up in Dothan and graduated from Dothan High School. She also attended Trinity College in Ellendale, N.D., and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Christian Education.

Marvel lived in Dallas, Texas, for 20 years before moving to Bismark, N.D., in 1985. During her time in Dallas, Marvel worked for the Quaker State Oil Company and Dish Network. While living in Bismark, Marvel worked as a realtor. In 2010, Marvel moved to Huron and worked as a nurse’s aide for Sun Quest Nursing Home (now Avantara Huron) and the Center for Independence until her retirement in 2017.

Marvel joined David Kallappa Sr. in marriage on Jan. 5, 2006, in Wakpala, when she became a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Marvel was a member of the Huron Church of the Open Bible in Huron where she helped lead children’s church. She loved her plants, enjoyed reading books, baking, and doing puzzles and crafts.

Marvel is survived by her four stepchildren, Rose Kallappa, Grant Kallappa, Hallie Kallappa, and Sylvia Kerlin, all of Huron; 10 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and foster children.

Marvel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David in 2022; her brothers, Arlie Kenneth Schwede and Mark (Pam) Schwede; and sister, Rose (Larry) Schanz.