Published June 7, 2024, in Obituaries

Marvel L. Kallappa, 72, of Woonsocket, and formerly of Huron, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Huron Regional Medical Center.

Her Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Huron Church of the Open Bible. Visitation, with family present, will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.