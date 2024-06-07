By: admin

Published June 7, 2024, in Obituaries

Doyle M. Selland passed away at 89 years of age surrounded by his family on June 2, 2024, at Weskota Manor in Wessington Springs, S.D. Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, S.D., with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, rural Storla, S.D. Visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Will Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service that began at 6:30 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel.

Doyle was born February 11, 1935, in Mitchell, S.D., to Albert and Mildred (Hetland) Selland. He graduated from Letcher High School in 1953 and Augustana College in 1957. He met the love of his life, Sonja Olson, in college and they were married on September 10, 1957. They made their home on the farm in Letcher, S.D., for 64 years. Early in his marriage Doyle served in the Army National Guard. Upon completion of his training, he was transferred to Company A 153rd Engineer Battalion. On October 1, 1960, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and eventually became 1st lieutenant. He earned the 1960 Erickson Trophy Distinguished Graduate, South Dakota National Guard Officer Candidate School.

After college, Doyle joined his brother, Arlan, and their parents operating Albert J. Selland & Sons. It brought him joy to continue with his two sons as a fourth generation of farming and feeding cattle. Doyle’s favorite place was on the farm, where he could walk through the feedlot or hop in his pickup and drive by the crop fields.

Doyle loved to make people smile and laugh, often using one of his many quips like, “Never argue with a fool; it’s hard to know which one’s the fool,” or telling stories of childhood adventures or tales of being an officer in the National Guard. The stories usually included a lesson learned or a humorous tale at his own expense. Doyle was an avid crossword puzzler with help from Sonja to correct his spelling. He loved riding his motorcycle and taking trips with Sonja or Arlan. Doyle always put family first, supporting Sonja and their children and grandchildren in everything they did. He shared with them his love of basketball, boating, horses, and Rook card games. He was committed to making a safe and welcoming community, most known for his “basketball barn” where the door was always unlocked, and kids were welcome any time.

Doyle was a life-long member of Storla Lutheran Church, serving in many roles, but his favorite was as the high school Sunday school teacher. His faith was strong, shown by example through kindness to everyone and always forgiving. He was the embodiment of one of his favorite verses, Micah 6:8 “Act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with your God.”

Grateful to have shared in his life are his children: Brad (Chris) Selland, Brett (Kelly) Selland, Heather Tuthill, Sue (Patrick) Selland-Miller; grandchildren: Matthew (Cortney) Selland, Caitlyn Selland, Rachel (Charles) LaRoche, Jed Tuthill, Sam (Sarah) Tuthill, Shelby Selland, and Myah Selland; and great-grandchildren: Laynie and Lincoln LaRoche, Halle and Kendra Selland, and Madeline Tuthill. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-law Barb (Arlan) Selland and many nieces and nephews.

Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sonja, and his siblings and their spouses: Lucille (Dale) Fraser, Shirley (Dale) Anderson, and Arlan Selland.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Weskota Manor Avera and Avera Hospice.

Memorials may be directed to Storla Lutheran Church, Weskota Manor Avera, or Avera Hospice.