Healing Spirit Psychiatry and Counseling office sustains heavy damage

By Rick George

By:
Published December 8, 2023, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, the Town & Country Fire District was dispatched for a structure fire at the Deluxe Hotel on Dumont Ave in Woonsocket. Firefighters arrived on scene to find moderate fire burning in the office area on the north side of the hotel. The fire was quickly contained to the room of origin. The room sustained heavy damage and the main section of the hotel received only light smoke damage. Thanks to an alert public, the fire was caught before it could spread into the main part of the hotel. Firefighters remained on scene for approximately two hours. 

Fire departments from Alpena and Wessington Springs responded, as well, as part of an automatic mutual aid agreement between the three departments. The Sanborn County Ambulance and Sheriff’s Department also assisted. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s office.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

