Scheel among staff and faculty honored by SDSU Extension during 2023 Fall Conference

By:
Published December 8, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, School

 

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State University Extension recognized staff and faculty members for achievements in service and educational programming at its annual Fall Conference Sept. 26-28 at the Ramkota Conference Center in Pierre.

Awards include recognition of SDSU Extension programming and research, promotions and years of service. 

“It is exciting to recognize our SDSU Extension professionals and the impactful work that they conduct each and every day,” said Karla Trautman, SDSU Extension Director. “Whether acknowledging years of service to the organization or the creation of innovative programs, it is important to elevate and celebrate the accomplishments of our talented and valued professionals.”

Audra Scheel, SDSU Extension 4-H Youth Program Advisor – Sanborn and Jerauld/Buffalo counties, was one of the recipients of the Excellence in Programming Innovation and Creativity Award for developing the Teen Leadership Academy.

Scheel also received a Multi-Disciplinary Program Seed Grant for the Beef 2 School project, which will work with school districts to incorporate local beef products into the school lunch program and a beef nutrition education component in the classroom.

