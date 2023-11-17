Pumpkin contest held at Sanborn Central

Published November 17, 2023, in School

The Sanborn Central Middle School student council sponsored a pumpkin decorating contest. Each grade level in middle school and high school participated by decorating one pumpkin. Staff members acted as judges. The pumpkins were displayed in the library. The seniors and seventh grade students won the contest. The same theme of Monsters Inc. was characterized on the winning pumpkins. The winning classes were treated to donuts and juice.  

