August 11, 2023

Throughout the summer of 2023, the Woonsocket staff held four summer camps. Elementary students were able to attend as many camps as they chose to. The choices consisted of Science Camp, Sign Language Camp, STEM Camp and Math Camp. Each camp offered hands-on opportunities for the students to improve their learning, creativity and problem solving skills. There was an average of 36 students signed up for each camp. These camps were funded by the ESSER Learning Loss Grant the Woonsocket School received as a result of COVID.

Science Camp was held by Mrs. Tristan Olson and Mrs. Rebecca Potrament. The first day, the focus was on the Scientific Method, where they experimented with Oobleck. The second day, the students were able to experience several different science experiments while traveling through stations.

Sign Language Camp was held by Mrs. Kylie Pauly (a certified Deaf Educator) and Mrs. Kacee Polly. The students who attended this camp were able to learn the ASL that corresponds with the alphabet, colors, numbers and animals. They also learned some simple sentences in order to be able to communicate with each other using sign language.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Camp was held by Mrs. Deinert and Mrs. Rodriguez. While at STEM Camp, the students had an egg drop challenge where each group had to come up with their own landing gear to keep the egg safe from cracking when dropped from the top of the playground equipment. On day two, the students were able to create their own water run. This is where they used a variety of materials to efficiently move the water from top to bottom and collect in a bucket.

Math Camp was held by Mrs. Deinert and Mrs. Rodriguez, as well. The students practiced grade level math facts while playing a variety of games on the school playground. The second day, they found the perimeter and area of the swimming pool and went on a shapes scavenger hunt around the school area.

