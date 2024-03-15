By: admin

Published March 15, 2024, in Public Notices

The following is a list of Local Board of Equalization meetings for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments of their taxing districts.

Complaints on your assessment may be made to your Local Township or Municipal Board of Equalization in writing, postmarked no later than Thursday, March 14, 2024. The boards are in session for five days, March 18th-22nd, 2024.

If you have any questions, please call your Local Board or the Director of Equalization’s Office at 796-4514.

• Afton – Monday, March 18, 2024, 8:00 p.m. at Trish Moore’s residence. Books open for review by appointment at the Trish Moore residence March 18th-22nd.

• Benedict – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Karen Hoffman residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Margaret Spelbring’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Butler – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Doug Northrup residence. Books open for review by appointment with Doug Northrup March 18th-22nd.

• Diana – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment at Francis Effling’s residence March 18th-22nd .

• Elliot – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at Janet Maechen’s residence. Books open by appointment only at Janet Maechen’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Floyd – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m. at Jim Johannsen’s residence. Books open for review at Jim Johannsen’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Jackson – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at Derik Kleinsasser’s shop office. Books open for review by appointment only at Earl Hinricher’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Letcher – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at Wes Stekl’s shop. Books open by appointment at Wes Stekl’s shop March 18th-22nd.

• Logan – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Adolf Zoss residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Adolf Zoss’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Oneida – Monday, March 18, 2024, 4:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review at the Richard Alt residence March 18th-22nd.

• Ravenna – Monday, March 18, 2024, 8:30 a.m. at Judy Fredrichs’ residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Judy Fredrichs’ residence March 18th-22nd.

• Silver Creek – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at Pat Carsrud’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Pat Carsrud’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Twin Lake – Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:00 p.m. at Henry Linke’s residence. Books open for review by appointment only at Henry Linke’s residence March 18th-22nd

• Union – Monday, March 18, 2024, 1:00 p.m. at Country Pumper. Books open for review by appointment at Troy Olson’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Warren – Monday, March 18, 2024, 8:00 p.m. at Brenda Bawdon’s residence. Books open by appointment at Brenda Bawdon’s residence March 18th-22nd.

• Woonsocket Township – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at Community Center – Woonsocket. Books open for review by appointment only at the Della Amdahl residence March 18th-22nd.

• Artesian City – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Artesian Community Center. Books open for review by appointment only at the Makenna Hertel residence March 18th-22nd

• Letcher City – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at the Letcher Finance Office. Books open for review at the Letcher Finance Office March 18th-22nd.

• Woonsocket City – Monday, March 18, 2024, 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Books open for review at City Hall March 18th-22nd.

Published on March 7 and March 14, 2024

