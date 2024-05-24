NOTICE TO TEST AUTOMATIC TABULATING EQUIPMENT

Per Administrative Rule 5:02:09:01.01

By:
Published May 24, 2024, in Public Notices

Notice is hereby given to the public, the county chair of each political party with a candidate on the ballot, any independent candidate or candidate without party affiliation on the ballot, and the ballot question committees for or against an initiated or referred measure or initiated constitutional amendment, that the automatic tabulating equipment will be tested to ascertain that it will correctly count the votes for all offices and measures that are to be cast at the primary election held on the 4th day of June, 2024.

The test will be conducted on the 29th of May 2024, at 10 a.m. at the following location: Sanborn County Courthouse, Commissioners Room.

Dated this 17th day of May, 2024.

Kami Moody, 

Auditor,

Sanborn County 

Published once on May 23, 2024, at the total approximate cost of 11.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

