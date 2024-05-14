By: admin

Published May 24, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Town of Artesian Council was called to order at 7:30 p.m. by Travis King at the Artesian Community Center with Council Members Candi Danek and Mike Salathe present. Also present was Finance Officer MaKenna Hertel. Present for public participation were Andrew and Kaleigh Zoss, Charles Beaudry, Jim Downing, and Jene Linzi.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Public Participation: Discussion was held on cats in town by Beaudry. Discussion was held on city ordinances and having ordinances sent out to people by Linzi. Beaudry had asked about shooting fireworks in town.

Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to approve the April Council Minutes, Financial Statement, and Payment of Vouchers; motion carried.

Xcel Energy, Utilities $1,209.05

Hertel, MaKenna, Payroll $677.69

Salathe, Michael, Payroll $103.96

King, Travis, Payroll $149.61

Artesian Fire Department, Rent $125.00

Dawson Construction Inc., Utilities $2,768.94

Bob Schmit, Travel $43.35

Code Enforcement Specialist, Services $1,500.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $625.24

Old Business:

Discussion was held on streets. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to purchase 12 loads of gravel. Motion carried. Discussion was held on lagoons. Discussion was held on the park. Discussion was held on the dump.

New Business:

Danek was given the Oath of Office. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to apply for the West Nile Grant. Motion carried. Nuisance properties were discussed. Motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to purchase supplies for upkeep/maintenance on the ball diamonds. Motion carried. Motion by Salathe, seconded by Danek, to declare the Cub Cadet Pro Z 100 four-years-old with 470.5 hours as surplus. Motion carried. The lawn mower will be open for bids until July 1, 2024. Bidding starts at $3,000.00. Bids can be submitted through the mail to PO Box 104, Artesian, SD 57314. If you have any questions, please contact King at 605-999-8858.

There being no further business, motion by Danek, seconded by Salathe, to adjourn. Motion carried.

MaKenna Hertel

Town of Artesian,

Finance Officer Travis King

Council Member

Published once on May 23, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $27.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.