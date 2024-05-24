By: admin

Published May 24, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the March 19 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN INPUT

Trevor Jones, Summit Carbon Solutions, was present to ask the commissioners if they had any further questions following their last meeting with Summit Carbon Solutions. Jones also had samples of the pipes for the proposed pipeline through Sanborn County.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $5,015,386.19

Register of Deeds $2,365.50

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

April Payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,465.24

Auditor $9,357.05

Treasurer $9,704.09

States Attorney $7,798.39

Courthouse $4,701.54

Assessor $9,886.82

Register of Deeds $9,573.20

Sheriff $20,633.34

Public Welfare $1,847.89

Ambulance $3,086.93

Extension Office $2,549.73

Weed $3,819.99

Drainage $258.36

Planning and Zoning $258.36

Road and Bridge $43,247.23

E-911 $202.98

Sobriety Testing $203.02

First National Bank, Tax Liability $21,146.25

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $837.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,604.79

AFLAC, Insurance $1,885.50

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,011.28

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,130.50

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $3,071.86

BEAM, Insurance $332.80

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

EMC National Life Company, Insurance $470.40

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

A-OX Welding, Supplies $85.50

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.34

Avera Queen of Peace, Employee $135.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – M. Warren – J. Potrament $360.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $164.23

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $4,323.16

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $1,944.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $349.52

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – M. English $451.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $118.60

Tonya Dorris, Blood Draw – M. Warren $80.00

Emergency Safety Education, EMT Courses March $150.00

South Dakota Department of Health – Office of EMS and Trauma, South Dakota Ambulance License Renewal $12.00

Express 2, Fuel $168.60

Express Stop, Fuel $20.73

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $853.66

Karl’s, Four – Air Conditioners Cleaned $300.00

KO’s Pro Service, Repairs $231.30

Lodge at Deadwood, Travel $255.00

McLeods Printing & Supply, Ballot Sleeves $25.47

Menards, Supplies $282.43

Mike’s Construction, Ditch 34 Butler – Township 105-60-6 $3,060.00

Napa Central, Supplies $14.17

Office Peeps, Supplies $160.51

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee March ‘24 $909.11

Quadient Leasing USA Inc., Stamp Machine Lease $616.74

Rob’s Auto Repair, Repairs $679.16

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $389.79

Sanborn County Treasurer, 2007 Ford Title $26.70

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,519.10

South Dakota Federal Surplus, Spray Truck $19,730.00

South Dakota Association County Highway Superintendent, Dues $100.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $76.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $72,502.24

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $316.02

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,637.32

Transource Truck & Equipment, Repairs $2,209.81

Verizon, Utilities $80.02

Woony Foods, Supplies $7.90

Xcel Energy, Utilities $118.67

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson to declare the following items as surplus: Tommy Lift, 1990 Ford F700 Truck, two–1,000-gallon plastic tanks and steel rails. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to sell all the listed items on the Dean/Edwards online auction to be held in June. Motion carried; S. Larson abstained.

BROSZ ENGINEERING

Doug Wessel, representing Brosz Engineering, was present to discuss the bridges that are in the county. He provided a detailed list of all the bridges that are County responsibility. Sanborn County has 45 bridges that are county payment responsibility. Discussion was had regarding what the county plan is and what the county would like to focus their current efforts on for grant applications moving forward.

BOB STECKL, BUTLER TOWNSHIP

Bob Steckl was present with questions regarding a bridge on the Butler/Ravenna Township line. Steckl had questions regarding who is responsible for the bridge located on 412th Avenue, between 105-60-13 and 105-59-18. Judy Fredrichs joined the meeting for discussion. It is a township bridge that they are responsible for its replacement costs. The board encouraged members from both townships to apply jointly for the Rural Access Infrastructure Grant through the county at the next round of applications, to assist in replacement costs.

S. Larson exited at 10:10 a.m.

ORDINANCE 2024-15

Brought forth was an ordinance by recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, titled Amendments to Planning and Zoning Ordinance Regarding Pipeline and Solar Energy. Ordinance wording was discussed. Judy Fredrichs and Kevin and Crystal Page were also present during the discussion.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

By recommendation from the Planning and Zoning board, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to appoint Tim Klaas to the Planning and Zoning board. Motion carried.

Drainage Board minutes from April 17 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Planning and Zoning Board Minutes from May 6 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson, to enter into an agreement with the Drug Task Force. Motion carried.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:07 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

