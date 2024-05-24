By: admin

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on May 13th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, and Becca Grassel. Todd Olinger and Rikki Ohlrogge were absent. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Brooke King, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the May 13th meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular Board meeting held on April 8th, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the claims and the April 2023 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $712,218.20; Add receipts: Taxes $33,968.04; Interest $8,896.08; Admissions $0.00; Pupil Activities $0.00; Other local $1,962.77; State $125,242.00; Other state $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $882,287.09; less disbursements $192,773.27; less transferred out $0.00; Cash balance: $639,513.82; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund Balance: $639,513.82.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $1,998,497.59; Add receipts: Taxes $45,653.25; Interest $1,153.93; Other local: $1,581,018.60; Federal: $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $3,626,323.37; less disbursements $163,317.26; Cash balance: $3,463,006.11; less accounts payable: $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $3,463,006.11.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $506,528.69; Add receipts: Taxes $27,943.87; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $534,472.56; less disbursements $42,875.48; Cash balance: $491,597.08; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $491,597.08.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $69,546.48; Add receipts: Interest $79.46; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $4,812.07; Milk receipts $0.00; Other local $160.84; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $7,759.13; Total to be accounted for: $82,357.98; less disbursements $21,542.13; Cash balance: $73,347.71; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $73,347.71.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $30,655.70; Add receipts: Student Tuition $14,234.14; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $44,889.84; less disbursements $21,542.13; Plus transfer in $50,000.00; Cash balance: $73,347.71; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $73,347.71.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $33,022.92: Add receipts: Interest $38.86; Pupil activities $1,611.00; Other $519.00; Total to be accounted for: $35,191.78; less disbursements $5,596.24. Fund balance: $29,595.54.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $148,394.48

Special Education: $42,291.02

Food Service: $10,991.18

Enterprise #53: $20,704.45

GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, LIBRARY SUPPLIES – SUMMER READING $1,362.90

AT&T, CELL PHONE $138.58

CHS, PROPANE – PRE-K BUILDING $100.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $110.96

D & L SERVICE, SNOW REMOVAL $1,210.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $242.83

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,051.56

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, HOWARD WOOD MEET FEES AND GRADUATION SUPPLIES $76.94

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES, WORK ON PAGING SYSTEM $630.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $857.98

[IMPREST FUND:

BRUCE, JASON, VOLLEYBALL – GIRLS BASKETBALL – BOYS BASKETBALL ANNOUNCING (11 GAMES) $385.00

EVANS, BRENDAN, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL VIDEO (TWO GAMES) $20.00

MACHADO, CHANCE, GIRLS BASKETBALL/BOYS BASKETBALL VIDEO (13 GAMES) $130.00

MILLER SCHOOL, GOLF FEE $40.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, JUNIOR HIGH/JUNIOR VARSITY GOLF FEE $160.00

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, VARSITY GOLF FEE $80.00

TOTAL APRIL IMPREST CLAIMS: $815.00

JOSTENS, GRADUATION MEDALS $509.49

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,939.52

KROHMER PLUMBING, LABOR – WATER LINE $177.55

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONS 2024 $58.71

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $7,348.07

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE EXPENSE $36.96

PIONEER MANUFACTURING/PIONEER ATHLETICS, STRIPING PAINT $2,020.98

RAMKOTA, LODGING – ASBO SPRING CONFERENCE $234.00

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $248.26

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $169.57

South Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education, CTE CONFERENCE REGISTRATION FEE $522.00

SIGNATURE PLUS, AWARDS $2,194.45

SOUTHEAST AREA COOPERATIVE, KINDERGARTEN ACADEMY $200.00

University of South Dakota, CONTINUING EDUCATION REGISTRATION FEE $175.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $551.10

WESSINGTON SPRINGS SCHOOL, SHARED WRESTLING AND FOOTBALL CO-OP EXPENSES $6,812.50

WOLSEY-WESSINGTON SCHOOL, SHARED WRESTLING CO-OP EXPENSES $2,415.88

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES – FOOD $119.31

Fund Total: $49,505.10

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC., CTE ADDITION – MATERIAL TESTING/OBSERVATION $1,071.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUESTS #1 AND #3 $195,796.33

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, LLC, SECURITY DOORS LABOR AND SUPPLIES $18,727.76

FIRST BANK AND TRUST, ORIGINATION FEE – CAPITAL OUTLAY CERTIFICATE $1,000.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., JAVELINS $1,628.00

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, FOOTBALL FIELD MAINTENANCE – LHC STEP 1 $946.19

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,340.00

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, FIBER RELOCATION $1,500.00

Fund Total: $224,092.82

SPECIAL EDUCATION

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $550.80

Fund Total: $550.80

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K SUPPLIES $447.41

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $66.96

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $1,556.66

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $46.02

WOONY FOODS, BIRTH TO 4 PRE-K FOOD – SUPPLIES $230.03

Fund Total: $2,347.08

Checking Account Total: $276,495.80

FOOD SERVICE

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $264.60

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $31.13

DRAMSTADS REFRIGERATION, REPAIRS $178.50

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $842.86

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $359.88

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD AND SUPPLIES $11,528.95

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD (Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program) $981.43

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES – FOOD $18.15

Fund Total: $14,205.50

Checking Account Total: $14,205.50

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

BROADLAND CREEK GOLF COURSE, JVC GOLF INVITE 2024 $60.00

DE SMET HIGH SCHOOL, DE SMET JUNIOR HIGH GOLF INVITE $240.00

EDEN ACRES, SENIOR GRADUATE FLOWERS $374.28

EXPRESS STOP, DRAMA CLUB $127.78

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, YEARBOOK FEE $439.00

KOHLMEYER, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE – NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY SUPPLIES $42.07

LOCAL LUMBER, ROLL OF WIRE – PROM $50.00

MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE, JVC JUNIOR HIGH GOLF MEET MAY 14, 2024 $30.00

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, FISH LAKE GOLF TOURNAMENT FEE $80.00

POTRAMENT, REBECCA, REIMBURSE – MOUNT MARTY PLAY ADMISSION $36.00

SCHULTZ, ISAIAH, CHESS SCHOLARSHIP 2024 $250.00

SKEETERS, SENIOR PIZZA $106.23

SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK, SKY ZONE FEES – CHESS CLUB $210.00

SWEARINGEN, JASLYN, REIMBURSE – GRADUATION SUPPLIES $38.30

U.S. POST OFFICE, POSTAGE EXPENSE – STAMPS $408.00

WOONY FOODS, DRAMA CLUB SUPPLIES $5.30

Fund Total: $2,496.96

Checking Account Total: $2,496.96

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report. The auditors will be coming May 21st to perform the FY2023 audit. The state completed their FY2023 Fiscal Review which included reviewing the federal grant process. The review went very well.

Mr. Weber updated that the security doors on the main entrance and the elementary entrance are completed. Mr. Weber updated that the CTE addition project is going well and on track. Mr. Weber extends a huge thank you to Mrs. Jensen and Mrs. King for all the work they did to make Teacher Appreciation week fun and enjoyable for all teachers. They had activities and treats for everyone throughout the week. Mr. Weber updated that the electrical across the street at the preschool building will have to be moved in order for the addition to be done.

Mrs. Jensen updated that all of the elementary students completed their field trips with great success. Kindergarten roundup was held on April 25th. There were 18 students who attended. Mrs. Jensen also updated that the Horizon clinic staff were at the school and assisted with the kindergarten roundup, which was a very positive experience. Mrs. Jensen informed that the elementary students had a busy last few days of school planned with Field Day and the Walk-a-thon. Mrs. Jensen updated that they are planning to do Fast Bridge training for four teachers this summer. Some teachers were able to do the same training last year, so they are extending the opportunity to others this summer. Lastly, Mrs. Jensen updated that eight teachers (four mentees, four mentors) will be attending the Summer Mentor Academy Conference in Sioux Falls at the beginning of June.

Mrs. King updated that she is completely done with IEPs for the year. Mrs. King has been working with her team and other teachers to plan next year’s schedule. They will have 16 re-evaluations to complete next year.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve Woonsocket School voting for South Dakota High School Activities Association:

A. West River At-Large Representative: Mark Naugle;

B. Native American At-Large Representative: Chuck Wilson;

C. Amendment #1 ~ Yes.

Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve the Woonsocket School’s Comprehensive Plan for 2024-25. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Bailey Deinert’s resignation as fourth grade teacher with liquidated damages of $500. The board would like to thank Ms. Deinert for her service to the District. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved Michael Schmitz as the new fourth grade teacher with base salary $54,440 (20 years experience/BA+15) and Head Football Coach for $5,314. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved Michael Schmitz as the new summer extra-curricular Football Strength and Training Coach for $3,000 to be divided between the co-op. Motion carried.

It was moved by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve Darin Schmiedt Construction to demo the old ceiling and replace light fixtures in the old shop for $8,000 (this needs to be completed for the new CTE shop addition). Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve the purchase of the following using ESSER grant funds: new welding booths, welding curtains, and new drone equipment for aviation:

A. $7,819.20 – Mach Metal Sales;

B. $520 – Menards;

C. $22,025 – Amazon.

Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved a special board meeting on June 12, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. in the school boardroom to discuss strategic planning for the 2024-25 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, to approve $27,560 to Darin Schmiedt Construction for foundation work on the preschool building for a new 30×30 addition. Note: The preschool addition will be a project for the school’s Ag/Tech students this fall while the new CTE shop addition is being completed. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve a $540 stipend to Kayla Vetter for Birth to 4 Preschool billing through the 2023-24 school year. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to canvas votes from the April 9, 2024, school board election as follows: two – three-year terms:

Sheri Kogel – 36 votes;

Todd Olinger – 84 votes;

Jason White – 103 votes.

There were 120 ballots cast of 871 registered voters for a turnout percentage of 14 percent. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve to recondition the lunchroom refrigeration fridge from Dramstads in the amount of up to $15,000. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved RFP#5 from C. Eagle Construction for adding on to the school parking lot in the amount of $122,500. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the May 13th, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:27 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

