Published May 31, 2024, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the May 6th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Update on the ballfield: Chada contacted Pro-Contracting, and they will be coming up in the next week to lay cement in the dugouts. Update: Pro-Contracting has laid the cement in the dugouts. Chada contacted Tanner Cross about getting prices for posts and installing the posts, as he did the backstops in Mount Vernon and Salem. The Board is waiting to hear back from Cross. Update: Cross has delivered the posts for the backstop. The Board is waiting to hear back from him on the price of setting the poles. Discussion was also held on the lights at the ballpark. Morris Electric has ordered the lights. Update: Lights will be installed once Morris Electric receives them. Update: Discussion was held on the ballpark backstop. Tanner Cross will be installing the poles and Melissa Ettswold will be ordering the pad and net this next week. The Board is also planning to have workdays coming up in the next couple of weeks as they have their first game on May 20th. Update on the ballpark: The Board is waiting on Morris Electric to install the lights. Cross has come and set the poles, hung gates, and stretched the fence. Once the pad and the net are hung, he will come back and cut off the tops of the poles and cap them. Chada and baseball parent volunteers have been working on the backstop and the dugouts. Update: The shop class at Sanborn Central is going to come to Letcher for two of their classes to hang the rest of the deck boarding for the backstop. Then, they are planning to hang the net on May 13th and still waiting for the delivery of the pad to be done. The week of May 13th Morris Electric is going to put up the new lights. Johnson Gravel came down to give a quote on fixing the driveway at the ballpark. They are willing to donate their time and equipment but would like to be paid for the gravel which they figure will be around $1,500.00. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve Johnson Gravel to fix the driveway.

Update on the ballfield: The netting has been hung, and the rock has been placed around the bleacher area. Now, the Board is just waiting on the gravel to be put down in the driveway, the pad to come in to be hung, and the lighting to be finished. Then, it will be complete.

Discussion was held on talking to Dawson Construction about bringing a couple of loads of gravel for Main Street. Meier will talk to Dawson to get a cost and when they would be able to deliver the gravel and spread it out. Update: Dawson Construction was able to deliver a couple of loads of gravel for the main street.

New Business:

No new business currently.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: United States Department of Agriculture – $156.00 – water tower loan payment, CK Fencing – $300.00 – Hanging net and capping poles at ballpark, Quill – $647.89 – supplies for ballpark and office supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water sample, Menards – $193.90 – ballpark supplies, Dawson Construction – $697.96 – Blading streets, Davison Rural Water – $3,266.20 – water used, Cor-Insurance – $529.20 – Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on June 3rd, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

