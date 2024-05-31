By: admin

Published May 31, 2024, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 7:18 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present: Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen. Absent: Curtis Adams. Gary Spelbring Jr. arrived at 7:22 p.m.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Myron Sonne addressed the Vo-Ag/FFA programs. He was thanked by the board.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the agenda as amended. 91-2023/2024. Approve the contract of Bailey Deinert as a Title I Teacher for the 2024-2025 school year; Should read: Approve the contract of Bailey Deinert as a Title I Teacher and Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on April 8, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, April 1, 2024: $1,089,118.79. Receipts: taxes $71,172.41, interest $1,040.82, admission $9.78, other – pupil $10.55, other $341.48, state fines $1,139.28, state aid April $77,451.00, donation $13.60, Wessington Springs School 1/3 football reimbursement $2,857.10, Woonsocket School 1/3 football reimbursement $2,857.10. Expenditures: $187,257.98, manual journal entry $1,586.85. Balance, April 1, 2024: $1,057,167.08. CorTrust Savings balance, April 1, 2024: $50,994.53. Receipts: interest $0.00. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, April 1, 2024: $50,994.53. CDs $50,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, April 1, 2024: $383,345.74. Receipts: taxes $13,300.07, interest $396.50, other $173.30. Expenditures: $1,011.83. Balance, April 1, 2024: $396,203.78. CDs $300,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, April 1, 2024: $228,476.65. Receipts: taxes $7,970.55, interest $214.77. Expenditures: $20,684.85, manual journal entry $258.75. Balance, April 1, 2024: $215,718.37. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, April 1, 2024: ($5,224.88). Receipts: student meals $5,863.60, adult meals $338.20, ala carte $5,010.34, federal reimbursement $3,823.41. Expenditures: $16,311.86, manual journal entry $9.00. Balance, April 1, 2024: ($6,510.19).

Enterprise Fund balance, April 1, 2024: $10,262.89. Receipts: preschool tuition $1,231.00. Expenditures: $4,419.41. Balance, April 1, 2024: $7,074.48.

Custodial Funds, April 1, 2024: $68,313.65. Receipts: $3,446.49. Expenditures: $12,572.00. Balance, April 1, 2024: $59,188.14.

Scholarship Fund balance, April 1, 2024: $9,256.53. Receipts: interest $1.86. Expenditure: $750.00. Balance, April 30, 2024: $8,508.39. Peters Scholarship balance: $7,758.39; Nelson Scholarship balance: $750.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of May 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $223,295.01;

Special Education: $21,337.95;

Food Service: $11,690.80;

Enterprise Fund: $4,419.41.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $41.12; Curtis Adams, reimburse football grass seed $834.51; Logan Amundson, conference meals/mileage $428.60; Brooks Oil Co., unleaded gas $1,482.75, #2 diesel $1,848.00; Capital One, high school supply $31.50, awards night supply $32.80; CarQuest, bus supply $777.99; Central Electric, April main building $2,427.86, April bus barn $322.95; Chesterman Co., pop $105.77; Clayton’s Repair, bus repair $315.00; Cole Paper Inc., janitor supply $2,671.83; Conrad Repair, plumbing repair $241.92; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, elementary supply $15.05, high school supply $23.90; TIE conference room $190.00, awards night supply $31.50; Dawson Construction, three month garbage fee $1,080.60; Direct Digital Control, hvac service $1,282.68, filters $995.31; Feistner Gravel & Excavation, gravel $612.00; Holiday Inn, guidance conference room $332.07; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing, workbooks $1,319.50;

[IMPREST: Chester Area School, high school track fee $225.00; Corsica/Stickney School, junior high track fee $80.00; CorTrust, honor band – room $154.00, honor band corsage $35.00; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, dakota dreams rooms/mileage $610.52; Freeman High School, high school track fee $200.00; Hanson School District, junior high track fee $145.00; Miller School District, high school track fee $100.00; Mt. Vernon School, boys basketball region 2024 loss $58.71; TIE, conference registration – Olsen $227.50; Wessington Springs School, junior high track fee $70.00];

The Instrumentalist Awards, band award $87.00; Josten’s Inc., National Honor Society cords $186.82; Jostens, valedictorian/salutatorian medals $30.00; K&D Busing, half of busing band/FFA/track/golf $2,091.56; Emma Klaas, reimburse found library book $11.95; Jeannette Knigge, smarter balance snacks $65.52; KO’s Pro Service, bus tire mount/dismount $15.00; Jennifer Larson, USB charge cord $26.54; Menards, janitor supply $166.49, bus barn supply $101.99; Mid-Dakota Technologies, April tech support $175.00; Mitchell Republic, renewal periodical $269.89; Krista Moore, 25 foot HDMI cable $18.99; Nearpod LLC, online lessons $6,425.00; Performance Foodservice, janitor supply $390.50; Premier Equipment, mower service/supply $3,470.64; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Sanborn Central Foodservice, lunch supervision food March/April $516.75; Sanborn Weekly Journal, preschool/child ID ad $108.00, board proceedings $107.35; Santel Communications, phone/fax $226.91; Signature Plus, boys basketball SoDak 16 plaque $44.00; Software Unlimited, accounting software annual fee $4,650.00; Southeast Area Cooperative, Kindergarten/primary academy registration Larson and Uecker $400.00; Staples, membership fee $299.99; Sun Gold Sports, high school medals $349.50, middle school medals $330.00, sports medals $142.50, staff/community awards $55.50; TC Enterprises, install two outlets $143.86; Mark VanOverschelde, postage $93.85; Wessington Springs School, 1/3 football expenses $3,848.48; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, reeds $85.97; Woonsocket School, 1/3 football expenses $3,210.91; Woony Foods, middle school supply $20.36.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Plains Commerce Bank, five month CD 5.2 percent $50,000.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Sped services mileage $9.18.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Bimbo Bakeries, bread $80.91; Leah Brunette, food $6.89; CorTrust, supply $60.23; Darrington Water Conditioning, April SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $687.50; Performance Foodservice, food $3,792.26, ala carte $627.30, supply $207.45, COVID Fruits and Vegetable $1,035.98; Woony Foods, food $51.77.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Megan Wilson won Region 3 Teacher of the Year Award and is a state finalist for Teacher of the Year. The Board is extremely proud of her.

• May 3rd the high school had their yearly clean-up day. The students did an excellent job.

• Award’s night on May 6th was excellent. The amount of scholarships and medals given was outstanding.

• May 15th and 16th are high school semester test days.

• State Track begins on the 23rd. SCW currently has some participants that are in the Top 24 in individual events.

• The district purchased Nearpod. It is a PreK-12 online curriculum company that gives teachers access to over 22,000 lessons. The lessons can be done at their own pace or taught to the whole class.

• Graduation was May 11th. Kara Wormstadt was the Valedictorian, and Aubrey Senska was the Salutatorian. Mr. Steele, Mrs. Farrell-Poncelet, and the sophomore class did a great job decorating the gym.

• FFA End of the Year Banquet is May 14th at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Vermeulen’s Report:

• The elementary classes scheduled field trips in Woonsocket this year. This decision was made to assist with the lack of drivers for the large buses. Tours were scheduled at the bank, clinic, Santel, and Back 9. Students enjoyed playing at the park.

• The middle school clean-up day is scheduled for May 16. They will be traveling to Artesian and Letcher to pick up trash.

• The colony graduation is scheduled for May 14 at 2:30 p.m. There are four graduates. The graduation will be held in Mr. Harless’ classroom.

• School will dismiss at 11 a.m. on May 17.

• The elementary PBIS party will be held on May 16.

• A representative from the Sanford Underground Research Lab visited Sanborn Central on May 2. She presented to four groups (PreK through second, third through fifth, sixth through eighth, and ninth through 12th). All of the presentations included hands-on activities.

• Grades first through third participated in Declaim on May 1.

• Track and Field Day will take place on May 15.

• Awards Night was held on May 6. There was great attendance of parents and students.

• On April 23, I (Mrs. Vermeulen) took the seventh grade students to Camp Med at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. Students rotated stations featuring different careers in the health industry.

Discussion Items:

• It was decided to not transfer funds from Capital Outlay to General Fund.

• The preliminary budget was discussed.

• The Board discussed the hiring of the new football coach, Michael Schmitz (Woonsocket School District Contract).

• There was an update on the football field.

• Summer janitorial positions were discussed.

• Discussion was held on the school board election on June 18th, and the workers are Judy Wormstadt, Terry Moore, Gwen Senska, and alternate Dawna VanOverschelde.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the district’s 2024-2025 membership in the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the SPED Comprehensive Plan for 2024-2025.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the contract with Horizon Healthcare to provide school health services for 2024-2025.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the Extended School Year Services contract to Kelly McClane for one student at a rate of $25.00 per hour for five total hours for a total of $125.00 and Paula Sanderson at a rate of $25.00 per hour for three students at 20 hours for a total of $500.00.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the Extended School Year Service contract to David Steele for one student at the rate of $25.00 per hour for 12 total hours for a $300.00 total.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve a $600.00 payment to each of the bus drivers Grant Goudy, Judy Hemminger, Kelsey Kaiser, James McWhorter, and Lynette Baysinger for accumulatively filling the void left with no bus superintendent.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve James “Pete” McWhorter to a rate of $20.00 per hour as bus maintenance through the month of May 2024.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the contract of Bailey Deinert as a Title I teacher and assistant volleyball coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the contract of Brandy Hetland as a Title I teacher for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the $500.00 buyout of Bailey Deinert’s contract with the Woonsocket School District. Payable to Bailey Deinert.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the district’s membership in TIE for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve Rickey Nelson as a volunteer varsity football coach for the 2024-2025 school year.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to review the district’s Safe Return to School Plan and accept any public commentary, approve any necessary changes.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) for personnel items and SDCL 1-25-2(4) for administrative negotiations with possible motions to follow at 8:31 p.m. Regular session resumed at 10:25 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 10:26 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on May 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $150.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.