Pony Hills Adult/Youth Golf Tournament keeps swinging for an ace

By:
Published August 16, 2024, in Area News, Sports, Woonsocket

It was a pleasant day to play on the fairway in Woonsocket for the third annual Pony Hills Adult/Youth Tournament held on Sunday, Aug. 11. Twenty-four two-person teams registered for this year’s event. The teams were split into two age groups: Under 11 and 12-17 years old.

In the Under 11 category, first place was won by Stephen Davis and Kash Kilcoin, second place was claimed by Brandon and Reed Goergen, and third place went to Armondo and Andi Rodriguez.

In the 12-17 age group, Mike and Trevor Johnson earned first place, Joel and Camden Rassel took second place, and Kregg and Aiden Krueger received third place.

…See pictures of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024
    August 4, 2024 August 5, 2024 August 6, 2024 August 7, 2024 August 8, 2024 August 9, 2024 August 10, 2024
    August 11, 2024 August 12, 2024 August 13, 2024 August 14, 2024 August 15, 2024 August 16, 2024 August 17, 2024
    August 18, 2024 August 19, 2024 August 20, 2024 August 21, 2024 August 22, 2024 August 23, 2024 August 24, 2024
    August 25, 2024 August 26, 2024 August 27, 2024 August 28, 2024 August 29, 2024 August 30, 2024 August 31, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 