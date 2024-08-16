By: admin

Published August 16, 2024, in Area News, Sports, Woonsocket

It was a pleasant day to play on the fairway in Woonsocket for the third annual Pony Hills Adult/Youth Tournament held on Sunday, Aug. 11. Twenty-four two-person teams registered for this year’s event. The teams were split into two age groups: Under 11 and 12-17 years old.

In the Under 11 category, first place was won by Stephen Davis and Kash Kilcoin, second place was claimed by Brandon and Reed Goergen, and third place went to Armondo and Andi Rodriguez.

In the 12-17 age group, Mike and Trevor Johnson earned first place, Joel and Camden Rassel took second place, and Kregg and Aiden Krueger received third place.

…See pictures of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!