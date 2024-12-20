Town & Country Fire Department gains six certified firefighters

Published December 20, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town & Country Fire Department recently had six firefighters finish the state certified Firefighter 1 & 2 class. The 180 hour class started in October with firefighters meeting every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for 10 weeks and finished up with two, 100 question written tests, a hands-on test and a live fire session. The class covers all aspects of firefighting from fire behavior to CPR to hazardous material. Approximately 40 percent of all firefighters in the state are certified to the Firefighter 2 level and Town & Country Fire Department has 98 percent of the department certified to that level with only two of the newest members waiting to take the class.

