Published January 24, 2025, in Opinion

Greetings from District 20 Representative Kaley Nolz!

In case, we have not had the opportunity to meet yet, I would like to quickly introduce myself. I am a small business owner, member of Holy Family Catholic Church, an auntie to eight nieces and nephews, and a rancher’s daughter. I graduated from Mitchell High School and then went on to South Dakota State University for Agriculture Business with minors in Marketing and Banking/Financial Services. My first job out of college was as an Ag Credit Analyst. While working full time, I also completed my Master of Business Administration from University of Sioux Falls. After five years in that role, I had the opportunity to work for myself and also come back home to the family ranch. Now, I will add legislator to my list of jobs.

The South Dakota Legislature is a part-time legislature made up of everyday people, like you and me. This is my first term serving, and it is both an honor and a privilege. SD’s historic 100th Legislative session officially started last week Tuesday. It has been a busy time already! We heard the State of the State from Governor Noem, the State of the Judiciary, the State of the Tribes, and the State of Ellsworth Air Force Base. There have already been over 165 bills introduced in the first week. The Capitol is a fast-paced environment with a lot of information to absorb. Check out the bills for yourself on www.sdlegislature.gov and track their progress.

I was assigned to serve on two committees: House Agriculture and Natural Resources and House Commerce and Energy. The first week, we had informational meetings from Game, Fish, and Parks, and the Department of Labor and Regulations. Commerce and Energy meets Monday/Wednesday/Friday at 10 a.m. and Ag and Natural Resources meets Tuesday/Thursday at 7:45 a.m. Tune in to listen to committee hearings and floor sessions on SD Public Broadcasting.

I would also like to highlight a bill that I have signed onto as a co-sponsor.

“HB1052: An Act to prohibit the exercise of eminent domain for a pipeline that carries carbon oxide.” This bill was introduced as a direct response to the mandate given by the people. The defeat of RL21 in 65 of 66 counties with 59 percent of the votes shows the will of the people. HB1052 provides Constitutional clarity, without infringing on the private property rights of individuals. Currently, 28 house members and 11 senate members have signed on to HB1052.

It has already been a whirlwind, four legislative days! I am excited and looking forward to what comes next. Feel free to contact me with any questions, comments, or concerns. My email is Kaley.nolz@sdlegislature.gov

Kaley Nolz,

State House of

Representatives,

District 20