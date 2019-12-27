By: admin

Published December 27, 2019, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Blue Group met on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Letcher Community Center. The 4-H members and families Christmas caroled around Letcher for about one hour before returning to the Community Center for their meeting and Christmas party. Members provided cookies and treats to be made into “goodie trays” for area families.

The meeting was called to order by President Brady Larson. There were thirty-four youth in attendance. The pledges were led by Ashlee and Brody. Roll call was “your favorite thing about Christmas,” starting with the letter ‘A’ and continuing through the alphabet. No secretary’s report was available for the meeting. Payton gave the treasurer’s report. Janet and Roxanne were paid for bills that they had for Fire Safety and Thanksgiving. Delaney Zoss moved to approve the treasurer’s report; Teagan seconded the motion. Club Health Officer Bryce Larson provided tips on “How to stay healthy over the holidays.” The safety officer’s tip was unavailable.

Committee reports:

American Education week committee members, Cole and Kelly Wilson, reported on the popcorn and water that was purchased and provided to the Sanborn Central school teachers.

Thanksgiving meal committee members, Teagen and Memphis Moody, Brady, Bryce and Brooklyn Larson, reported that they put together five meals and placed them at the Courthouse for families in need. Stacy Zoss read a thank you that was received.

Tree decorating committee members, Ellie and Delaney, reported that they were able to get the tree decorated at the Community Center. Shay Bechen, Hudson and Ramsey Fouberg reported that they were able to get the tree up and decorated at the courthouse in Woonsocket.

Old Business:

A reminder that online registration is open for the current 4-H year. If there are questions, please reach out to one of the leaders or call the office. Getting registered online helps the office get important information out to families in a timely manner.

New Business:

Leaders returned the record books to club members as well as premium monies. Club members finished up several thank you notes during the meeting.

The upcoming shooting sports safety meeting was discussed. Youth interested in shooting sports must attend one of the trainings to participate.

Steve Zoss shared information about the upcoming “Capital for the Day” opportunity that 4-H members have been invited to. Brookings and SDSU have invited 4-H members throughout South Dakota to attend Jan. 15 in Pierre. Youth interested must RSVP by Dec. 15 to Audra at the office. Audra will work with youth to provide a letter for your school administration for an excused absence. A bus will be provided for transportation. Parent supervision will be requested for young members.

Steve also shared information about the Teen Leadership program that will be starting for youth 12-18 years of age (seventh through 12th grade). Youth from Sanborn, Jerald/Buffalo, Aurora, Davison and Beadle counties are invited to attend. More information to come.

Sidney gave a report on 4-H camp from this summer.

Delaney gave a demonstration on “Caring for Your Rabbit” and “Rabbit Showmanship.”

Caleb Kneen gave a demonstration on “How to make S’more Cookies.”

The meeting was adjourned. Youth and families enjoyed a meal hosted by the Christmas Party committee which included Cole and Kelly Wilson, Payton and McKenzie Uecker, and Mason Moody. After finishing the meal, Ellie organized the gift exchange.

The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2020, at the Letcher Community center.

Conducting talks were: Alexis, Cooper, Dean, Sidney, Miley and Toby.

