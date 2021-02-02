Horizon Health Foundation receives gift for medical equipment from City of Woonsocket

By:
Published February 2, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PICTURED ARE Dawn Rassel, Mayor Dick Reider, Bobbi White, Katlyn Rostyne, CNP, and Logan Hetland with the two new vitals carts the City of Woonsocket recently purchased for the Woonsocket Community Health Center.

Horizon Health Foundation recently received a gift from the City of Woonsocket for the purchase of two vital carts for Horizon Health Care’s Woonsocket Community Health Center. 

The vital cart, also known as “Nurse on Wheels” is a secure easy-to-use, medical device that provides accurate vital sign measurements including blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen saturation. The device connects wirelessly to the organization’s Electronic Medical Records and sends vitals to the patient chart from the point of care to help improve efficiency. The Nurse on Wheels allows nurses to ‘room’ a patient and multi-task. This equipment can provide a complete set of vitals within 15 seconds, which improves staff workflow efficiencies and provides better diagnosis accuracy.

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

