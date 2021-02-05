By: admin

Published February 5, 2021, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Community Theatre will present “An Evening of Culture, Faith County II,” a comedy, Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. On Thursday evening, the Town ‘N Country Red 4-H group is serving SDSU ice cream with a free will donation. On Saturday evening, Feb. 13, the Community Club will be providing a Pork Loin meal with a free will donation for their fund raising. The meal will be served starting at 6 p.m. and the play will start at 7 p.m. No advanced tickets will be sold, so come and support the Community Club and Community Theatre. Admission for the play is 12 and under, $5.00; 13 and older, $8.00. All events will be held at the Community Event Center in Woonsocket. Money raised will go towards improvements.

The Saga Continues is the long-awaited sequel to the wonderfully popular Faith County. We’re in Mineola County again, where the Community Theatre is producing Romeo and Juliet. Even though the cast members don’t have their lines memorized, the set isn’t finished, and a dog keeps barking offstage, they’re gonna give it a go! There’s just an awe-inspirin’ performance given by Mildred Carson (who doesn’t look fifty) as Juliet. And there’s great chemistry between Mildred and Bubba Bedford, who is cast as Romeo. And lest we forget Naomi Louise Farkle Carson, who has provided the additional dialogue.

The cast includes: Becky Potrament, Jordan VonEye, Lisa Snedeker, Jack Davis, Tom Fouberg, Carrie Howard, Amanda Kilcoin, Rikki Johnson, Addison Kilcoin and Laramie Ohlrogge. The play is directed by Bernie Davis.

The cast has worked hard and will put on a very hilarious show. Come for a lot of laughs and enjoy your evening out.

With the Coronavirus threat, please stay home if you are sick. Social distancing will be encouraged for all guests. Seating will be arranged by the guests to accommodate your group size and preferred location. All seating is first come, first served, with masks encouraged.

The Woonsocket Community Theatre and Event Center would like to thank the Gene and Jan Kroell family for their donation to the hanging mic system in memory of Gene Kroell.

…See a photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!