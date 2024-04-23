By: admin

Published April 23, 2024, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

In a meeting held on Wednesday, April 17, the volunteers who take the lead in implementing the Feeding South Dakota food giveaway in Sanborn County found out that their way of doing things is going to have to change. Approximately 50 percent of the food distributed at the free food giveaways in Sanborn County is provided by the Federal government, so their guidelines need to be followed.

To start, each vehicle requesting a box of food will have to report their name, address, household size and their household gross income, along with providing their signature. All of the above is self-reported, with no documentation required, but there will be gross income guidelines to be followed. Each household member will have to be listed with their ages, as well. The person will not be asked to provide identification, but they will have to complete a personal identification form with their information.

The next Feeding South Dakota food distribution will take place on Wednesday, May 1, starting at 4 p.m. at the Sanborn County Courthouse. The month of May will be a test run with the new guidelines, so please be prepared to have to answer questions and fill out information with a signature. In addition, people receiving boxes must have the space cleared and ready for the box to be placed in their vehicle, or they will have to pull over and load their own boxes. If everyone is patient and understanding, the new changes should not cause too many issues, and those who need and appreciate the food provided will still have what they need to get through each month.

…Read more of the changes that are being made in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!