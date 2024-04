By: admin

Published April 26, 2024, in Area News, Letcher

The Letcher Legion Auxiliary recently judged poppy poster submissions, with the winners as follows:

Class 1 – first, Vada Enfield; second, Laina Dise; third, Hannah Wurtz;

Class II – first, Sophie Wurtz; second, Jonah Wurtz; third, Kaitlyn Wurtz;

Class III – first, Lincoln Wurtz; second, Simon Wurtz; third, Damaris Wurtz.

The winning posters have been sent to Hot Springs to be judged for District winners.

…See one of the winning posters in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!