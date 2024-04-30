Housing survey seeking input

By:
Published April 30, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

Young couples who grew up in Woonsocket and would like to move back to the area to raise their family are having difficulty returning because there is very little housing available. The same goes for people who have decided to live in the Woonsocket area or in town whose family then starts to grow, so they have to seek a home with more room. There just aren’t a lot of options in Woonsocket at this time. It can also be said for retired persons looking to downsize into a smaller, yet sizeable home to help with transitioning into their golden years. 

Due to the increase of importance of this issue, the Woonsocket Development Corporation (WDC) is seeking area residents’ input on assessing the housing demand. WDC President, Gay Swenson, stated, “We are seeking a more specific understanding of the area’s housing needs. The survey’s information will help our Housing Group understand the greatest area of need and lead to discussions as to how we can resolve these needs in our community.” 

The WDC, in conjunction with the City of Woonsocket, has engaged the Third Planning District to assist in market assessment, survey creation and response tabulation. Once the data is compiled, a report will be presented to the community and reviewed for opportunities to improve the housing situation. Swenson noted, “The short survey can be completed quickly online, with a computer or smart phone, or we’ll have a couple locations in town to pick up a hard copy if one prefers that method.”

The online survey is available for a limited time at http://s.alchemer.com/s3/Woonsocket-Community-Housing-Survey. A printed version of the survey is available at the Woonsocket City Finance Office, Express Stop and Express 2. The survey is currently available for completion and will close after May 15.

