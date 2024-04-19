Americanism essay and poem winners selected

By:
Published April 19, 2024, in Area News, Artesian, Letcher

The Artesian and Letcher American Legion Auxiliaries judged essays and poems written by the students of Sanborn Central School. 

Winners judged by Artesian are as follows: 

Essays Class I (third and fourth grade) – first place, Lexi Fridley; second place, Cade Wilson; third place, Conrad Olson;

Essays Class II (fifth and sixth grade) – first place, Mason Morgan; second place, Olivia Peterson; third place, Keira Pollard; 

Essays Class III (seventh and eighth grade) – first place, Olivia Conrad; second place, Ledoux Bracha; third place, Evalynn Olson; 

Poems Class I (third grade) – first place, Hannah Hinker; second place, Sullivan Licht; third place, Cade Wilson; 

Poems Class II (fourth grade) – first place, Lexi Fridley; second place, Mila Weber; third place, Harper Torgerson;

Poems Class III (fifth grade) – first place, Keira Pollard; second place, Wylie Bracha; third place, Ethan McGuire.

Poems and essays judged that won from Letcher were:

Essays

Class I (grades three and four) – first, Brody Uecker; second, Aurelia White; third, Landon Hoffman;

Class II (grades five and six) – first, Whitney Adams; second, Beau Enfield, third, Adalie Enfield;

Class III (grades seven and eight) – first, Westen White, second, Mckenzie Uecker; third, Madilyn Morris;

Poems

Class I (grade three) – first, Hannah Pollard; second, Nolan Enfield; third, Vada Enfield;

Class II (grade four) – first, Brody Uecker; second, Quinn Easton; third, Aurelia White;

Class III (grade five) – first, Adalie Enfield; second, Beau Enfield; third, Ecniel Melendez.

The first place winners from each group have been sent on to the district level competition.

…See pictures of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

