By: admin

Published April 19, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

The Town ‘N Kountry Kids Red Group 4-H Club participated in a local version of “Dirty Jobs” this past weekend as a result of an “opportunity” passed to them from the Woonsocket Community Club. There is a drop-off container at the south end of Dumont Avenue to support an easy way for community members to recycle aluminum cans. The group bagged/re-bagged the aluminum cans, sorted off the additional garbage (tin cans, bottles and more) found in the container and loaded the bags in trailers for the next step. The group filled one trailer with pre-bagged cans and filled about 70 42-gallon bags for the second trailer. The aluminum cans will be sold, and the proceeds used for 4-H club activities. Cans may be dropped off at the container anytime, but please include only aluminum cans, not bottles or tin cans or any other garbage.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!