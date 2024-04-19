BETTY ANDERSON

Mitchell

By:
Published April 19, 2024, in Obituaries

Betty (Latza) Anderson, of Mitchell, formerly of Baltic, passed away Friday, April 12, 2024. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Crooks, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Funeral services began at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Interment followed at the Butler Cemetery, rural Letcher. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Betty’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Betty was born to Anton and Anna Latza on July 28, 1941, in Mitchell, S.D. She graduated from Letcher High School in 1959 and from South Dakota State University in 1963. In 1993, Betty earned a master’s degree in Library Science from Mankato State University. While at SDSU she met James Anderson. They were married June 23, 1963, and are so grateful to have over 60 years of marriage.

Betty’s greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. Watching them enjoy her wonderful cooking and famous pies delighted her. She spent her career in education, retiring from Tri-Valley School District as Head Librarian. She and Jim lived on their farm west of Baltic for 46 years and then moved to Mitchell in July of 2022. Betty was very involved at West Nidaros Lutheran Church, in multiple roles, and had gained a new church family of friends at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Following SDSU Jackrabbit events brought her great entertainment.

Betty is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Lori Anderson (Chris Croghan) of Sioux Falls, S.D., and their children, Jacob and Sara; daughter, Amy (Troy) Olson of Artesian, S.D., and their children, Kayla (Tanner) VanWinkle and Trevor (Tristan) Olson; sister-in-law, Carol Latza of Woonsocket; and Jim’s siblings, June (Floyd) Wiesner, Brookings, and Jackie Fuehrer, Brookings.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Eugene and Albert (Mildred); Jim’s parents, Merle and Evelyn Anderson; Jim’s sister, Joan (Don) Bixby; and Jim’s brother-in-law, Clyde Fuehrer.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com.

