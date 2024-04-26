By: admin

Published April 26, 2024, in Obituaries

Clyde Blunt, 84, of Sturgis, formerly of rural Fedora, died Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Memorial services were held Thursday, April 18, at Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Mitchell, with burial at Greenhill Cemetery in Alexandria.

Clyde Blunt, son of Arnum and Anna (Cornelius) Blunt, was born Oct. 20, 1939, in Mitchell. He grew up on the family farm between Fulton and Fedora. Clyde attended country school and graduated from Fedora High School. He attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for one year until his father’s health declined and Clyde had to return home to the farm. Clyde made his home in Mitchell and was employed at Sears and as a fireman for the City of Mitchell. After his father’s death, the family moved to the family farm in the mid 1960s. Clyde continued to farm until 1987 when he sold the farm. He then worked in Mitchell. In 1988, he and his mother moved to Colorado and was employed with the United States Postal Service. Clyde continued to live in Denver in his retirement until 2022 when he moved to Sturgis and built a home there.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, antiquing, crossword puzzles, playing games and watching sports. Clyde also collected guns and coins.

Clyde is survived by his four children, Jamie (Donald) Knutson of Crooks, Deanna (Timothy Grosz) Blunt-Grosz of Sturgis, Arnum Blunt of Fulton, and Darla (Clark Lee) Blunt-Lee of Humboldt; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gordon; and two sisters, Joy and Leona.