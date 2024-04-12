By: admin

April 12, 2024

William Joseph “Billy Joe” Eining Jr., 73, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at Huron Regional Medical Center after his short battle with cancer.

His Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, April 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, with burial at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in Iroquois. Visitation was Monday, April 8, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Billy Joe was born in Huron, on Dec. 31, 1950, to Bill and Mary (Marsh) Eining and grew up in Iroquois, where he graduated in 1969. Billy Joe served four years in the De Smet National Guard and attended Dakota State University for one year. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

Billy Joe married Deanna Kelley on Dec. 18, 1971, in Iroquois, and had two children, Billy and Sherry. He married Janice Meyer on Aug. 23, 1989, in Huron, and had two children, Nikki and John.

Billy Joe enjoyed golfing, card-playing, and giving unwarranted advice to anyone within earshot. Billy Joe loved cooking and spending time with his family. Billy Joe enjoyed his Plains coffee club, his Sportsman’s card-playing crew, and the Country Club golf leaguers.

Billy Joe had many professions, from working as a butcher, a salesman, a card dealer, a food, bar, and hotel manager, a realtor, and a restaurant owner.

Billy Joe is survived by his wife, Janice of Huron; his four children, William (Dawn) Eining III of Huron, Sherry Eining of Huron, Nikki (Eric) Kannegieter of Brookings, and John (Lindsay Bales) Eining of Eden Prairie, Minn.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sandi (Marlen) Winter of St. Lawrence, Sharon (Bruce Heitman) Eining of Sioux Falls, Traci (Bryan) Flanigan of Urbandale, Iowa, Steve Eining of Brookings, Joe Eining of Dell Rapids, Keith (Jodie) Eining of Dell Rapids, and Lori (Jamie) Reetz of Webster; sister-in-law, Becky Eining of Sommerset; sister-in-law, Patricia (Don) Wenzel of Wessington Springs; brother-in-law, Mark (Sandy) Meyer of Woonsocket; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Billy Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary; his parents-in-law, LeRoy and Marie Meyer; grandparents, Ed and Alice Eining, Neil Francis, Hazel and Laurena Marsh; brothers, Kim and Greg Eining; in-laws, Muriel (Albert) Schmidt, Jackie (Robert) Hinker, Vicki Harris and Jeanie Sandness; and nephews and nieces.