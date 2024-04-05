By: admin

Published April 5, 2024, in Obituaries

Delores “Dee” Margaret Peterson, 80, of Alexandria, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at Ava’s House.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary of Mercy Catholic Church in Alexandria. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service on Friday, April 5, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Oldham Cemetery, Oldham.

Delores was born on Aug. 12, 1943, the second of six daughters, to Ernest and Callista (Winker) Nelson in Ramona. She grew up in Oldham, where she graduated from Oldham High School in 1961, as part of the last graduating class.

Delores was united in marriage to Darnell “Doc” Peterson on Nov. 25, 1967 in Oldham at St. Catherine Catholic Church. Doc and Delores moved their family to Alexandria in 1969, where they made their home for 55 years and raised their children. Delores worked various jobs, including babysitting and working at Jarding’s Market, before going to work at Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell where she worked as an admitting clerk on the night shift for nearly 20 years. She retired in 2009 and took care of her husband until his passing a year later.

Delores enjoyed reading books and doing word searches. She was a Minnesota Twins fan, watched NFL games and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s extracurricular activities.

Delores is survived by her two sons, Rick Peterson of Sioux Falls and Jim Peterson of Alexandria; daughter, Lynette (Kevin) Kingsbury of Letcher; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rosie (Charlie) Warner of Sioux Falls and Karen (Fred) Walters of Council Bluff, Iowa; three brothers-in-law, Rollo (Sharon) Peterson of Sioux Falls, Alden (Faye) Peterson of Minnesota, and Dale (Connie) Peterson of Sioux Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Tanna Kingsbury; sisters, Cel (Bob) Halter, Shirley Nelson and Mary (Bob) Hitzemann; sister-in-law, Harriet (John) Bresee; nephews, Tom Walters and Bryan Halter; and a niece, Shelli Eberle.