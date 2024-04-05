By: admin

Published April 5, 2024, in Obituaries

William “Willie” F. Scheibe, 100, of Huron, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, April 12, at Hope Lutheran Church in Huron, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present, will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.

William “Willie” Frederick Scheibe was born Feb. 26, 1924, to Wilhelm and Paulina (Heckenliable) Buechler at Virgil. He was one of seven children. Both parents preceded them in death in the early 30s. Later, he was adopted by Fred and Minnie (Cloeter) Scheibe of Wolsey. Willie was baptized and confirmed by the Rev. F.W. Leyhe of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Huron and most recently a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Huron.

William was a dairy farmer living south of Wolsey until moving to Huron in 1979. He continued farming and dairying with his sons until retiring in 1984. He worked for Wheat Growers Grain Elevator and volunteered at the Dakotaland Museum, Adult Day Care Center, Meals on Wheels, and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. He took up woodworking for a hobby. While a resident at the Wellshire apartments, Willie participated in many activities and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by seven children, Sharlyn (Tom) Tobin of Sioux Falls, Verlyn (Kathy) Scheibe of Custer, Marian (Steve) Sprecher of Huron, Roger (Kay) Scheibe of Sioux Falls, Phyllis Schievelbein of Sioux Falls, LaVonne (Steven) Schaeffer of Florence, and Rhonda (Jerry) Jasmer of Huron; 18 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his sister, Marlene Rittle; brother-in-law, Jack Harris; sister-in-law, Jeaniene Woodford; and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; both sets of parents; brother, Oscar Beuchler; sisters, Hilda Gimbel, Martha Schilling, Virginia Jenner, and Leonora Ireland; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and his special friend, Idel McDonald.

Memorials preferred to Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket, 401 S. 1st Ave, Woonsocket, SD 57385.