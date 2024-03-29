By: admin

Published March 29, 2024

William Earl Stange, 77, of Mitchell passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024.

His memorial service will be held Friday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Mitchell, with Rev. John Hansen officiating. Interment will be held later at Union Cemetery. A memorial visitation was Thursday, March 28, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell.

William “Bill” Earl Stange was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Alpena, to Harry and Wilma (Speis) Stange. He attended Woodmansee Country School through the eighth grade and graduated from Lane High School in 1964. Growing up on the family farm, Billy worked milking cows, tending to the chickens, putting up hay, and helping with countless other chores with his siblings.

After high school, Bill enlisted in the US Army in the fall of 1964. After his three-year tour, he returned home to start farming for himself.

On Sept. 18, 1976, he was united in marriage with Nancy (Baade) Stange. They made their home in rural Letcher, near Storla, for the next 38 years. Bill and Nancy eventually retired off the farm and moved to Mitchell in 2014. He was never one to shy away from a long day of work, continuing to help with harvest by driving the combine until 2021. He taught each of his children many aspects of farming.

Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Laurie (Brian) Schaff of Spearfish, Gregory (Sarah) Stange of Letcher, and Brian Stange of Plankinton; three grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Swenson of Woonsocket, Lois Edwards of Letcher, and Judy (Dick) McQueen of White Lake; sisters-in-law, Jan Stange of Woonsocket, Kay Stange of Sioux Falls, and Ann Stange of Woonsocket; brother-in-law, Dennis (Kathi) Baade of Artesian; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Wilma Stange; sisters, Joyce Bowar and Carol Morgan; brothers, Donald Stange, Bobby Stange, and John Stange; brothers-in-law, Bill Bowar, Edward Swenson, Merle Edwards, and Bill Morgan; nephew, Jason Stange; and his in-laws, Rex and Edna Baade, Joan Schaff Kettlewell, and Darold and Carolyn Brink.