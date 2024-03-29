By: admin

Published March 29, 2024, in Obituaries

Charlotte M. Fink, 70, of Broadland, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Avantara – Huron.

Charlotte’s funeral service was held Saturday, March 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Wolsey. Burial followed in the Restlawn Cemetery. Visitation with a prayer service was held Friday, March 22, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

Charlotte Marie (Kogel) Fink was born April 16, 1953, to Clement and Elizabeth (Parker) Kogel, in rural Woonsocket. She attended grade school at Pony Hills Country School in rural Woonsocket from first to eighth grade, and her freshmen through junior year at Lane School. Charlotte attended and graduated her senior year in Wessington Springs.

On Feb. 14, 1974, she married Albert Fink Jr. at Woonsocket. The newly married couple made their home in Mitchell before moving to the Huron area. To this union, four children were born. They settled in Broadland in 1984.

Charlotte was an active member in her church and was the Sunday School Superintendent at St John’s from 1986 to 2001. Among many other duties at the church, she was also an active member of AAL and LWML. She taught preschool for 16 years at Mount Calvary Lutheran in Huron, St. John’s Lutheran in Wolsey, and Concordia Lutheran Church in Wessington. Charlotte was also known for her involvement with selling Tupperware. She loved to read, collect books and magnets, and do crafts. Charlotte loved spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Albert Fink Jr.; four children, Aaron (Allegra) Fink of Woonsocket, Angela (Dan) Jahraus of Oklahoma, Amanda (Paul) Raterman of Lane and Andrew (Mandy) Fink of Ree Heights; seven grandchildren; her brother, Dave Kogel of Woonsocket; her sister, Patricia Hammer of Flandreau; and many other relatives.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stephan Kogel; her sister, Pamela Kogel; her in-laws, Darla Kogel, Karen Kogel and Dale Hammer; her stepmother, Irene (Huber) Kogel; and many other relatives.