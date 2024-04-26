Kevin Knutson

Letcher

By:
Published April 26, 2024, in Obituaries

Kevin Dean Knutson, 69, of Letcher, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. 

A visitation was held on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, April 22, at the Letcher Community Center.

Kevin was born on Oct. 23, 1954, to Darwin and Arlene (Edwards) Knutson in Mitchell. After graduating in 1972 from Letcher High School, he bought and successfully ran The Rec, an establishment on Letcher’s Main Street where kids and adults could hangout.  

He married his high school sweetheart, Shelley Putnam, on Nov. 1, 1975. Soon after, Kevin handed the reins of The Rec to Shelley and started his career with Terry’s Propane, dedicating nearly 32 years of service. Kevin went on to work for Big Green in Mitchell and later helped drive truck and farm machinery for friends and family.

Kevin was a devoted husband and proud father. His love extended beyond his immediate family. He was a friend in the truest sense, always ready to lend a hand. Kevin was an avid gardener and motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed traveling with his family.

Kevin is survived by his children, Katie (Keith) Ramm and J.D. (Tara) Knutson; sister, Lynette (Ron) Vermeulen; brothers, Mark (Elaine) Knutson and Keith Knutson; stepmother, Elaine Knutson; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Darwin and Arlene; a brother, Michael; and wife, Shelley Knutson in 2019.

