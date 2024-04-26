By: admin

Published April 26, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 16, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to approve the minutes from the April 2 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to approve the minutes from the April 11, Board of Equalization meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS INPUT

No public was in attendance for input.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,660.19

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $418.50

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $80.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $56,027.89

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $230,082.69

A-OX Welding, Supplies $47.22

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $406.39

Axon Enterprise Inc., Supplies $125.20

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees – D. Socop – J. Potrament – R. Filter $2,585.00

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $2,248.73

Brule County Sheriff Office, Jail Fees – J. Knox $2,088.00

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $410.69

Certified Languages, Interpreter $19.80

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees – J. Weigand $3,257.30

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $104.30

Dakota Counseling/Stepping S., Quarterly Support $625.00

Davison County Sheriff, Jail Fees – J. Weigand – M. English $1,680.00

Emergency Safety ED, EMT Courses $150.00

Express 2, Fuel $141.07

Express Stop, Fuel $12.00

First National Bank of Omaha, Supplies $360.06

KO’s Pro Service, Supplies $551.91

Lewis Family Drug LLC, Medication – J. Knox $117.96

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $10.00

McLeods Printing & Supply, Supplies $629.31

Mitchell Clinic LTD, Medical – J. Weigand $156.00

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $2,392.23

Office Peeps, Supplies $32.58

Sanborn County Ambulance, Meals $19.59

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,218.18

Audra Scheel, Travel Expenses $285.90

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Assessors Conference $235.00

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP – Second Quarter $303.00

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $994.95

TC Enterprises, Supplies $526.71

Tech Solutions, Tech Support $3,425.98

The Lodge at Deadwood, Travel Expenses $375.00

Two Way Solutions Inc., Repairs $225.00

Ron Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees – M. English $836.00

Waste Management, Utilities $229.92

Woony Foods, Supplies $27.72

WW Tire Service, Supplies $1,606.04

Xcel Energy, Utilities $290.67

WEED BOARD

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to enter weed board. The truck that is used to spray weeds has water in the oil; repairing or replacing was the discussion. Sanborn County received a weed grant for the 2025 fiscal year. Ebersdorfer declared the end of Weed board.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Culverts in Twin Lakes township were discussed. Motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to enter agreement with Brosz Engineering for Bridge Inspection. Motion carried. Gravel in Afton township was discussed.

SOVANNA BEEKMAN, BEADLE COUNTY DIVERSION COORDINATOR

Sovanna Beekman, Diversion Coordinator from Beadle County, had a presentation for the newly developed Diversion program that Beadle County is offering along with the current victim service that is already provided through Beadle County. States Attorney Jeff Larson, Chief Deputy Sheriff Josh Starzman, and Deputy Sheriff Mike Salathe were also present for the presentation. This program will be offered through the end of the year at no additional cost. If Sanborn County continues to utilize the offered program, an additional cost will be implemented for the 2025 payment year.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS

Trevor Jones and Aaron Eldridge, both from Summit Carbon Solutions, and Kelly Hanson, representing Poet Biorefinery, were present to give a project overview and to answer questions regarding the proposed carbon pipeline project through eastern Sanborn County. Other Sanborn County concerned citizens were also present. Discussion was had and many questions were answered.

4-H MOWING – BID OPENING

All bids were opened regarding the mowing at the 4-H and Archery Building lots in Forestburg. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson, to award the winning bid to Larson & Son Lawn Care for the cost of $150 per mow. Motion carried.

Todd Spader – $345;

Neises Mowing Service – $328;

Larson & Son Lawn Care – $150.

COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSE AGREEMENT

The Department of Health agreement was brought before the board for renewal. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to not sign the agreement with the South Dakota Department of Health for 2024. Motion carried. After the Department of Health restructured their program, Sanborn County residents can still receive Community Health and WIC services from the state departments without an agreement in place.

HANDBOOK UPDATE

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve Section V in the Personnel Handbook to make appropriate changes recommended by Safety Benefits. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

Dale Christian has submitted his letter of resignation, from the Planning & Zoning Board, effective on April 8, 2024. Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept Christian’s resignation. Motion carried. The board would like to thank Christian for his 17 years of dedicated service to Sanborn County’s Planning & Zoning board. Details on this position can be obtained from the Director of Equalization’s office. A replacement will be appointed by the board of commissioners at the May 7th meeting.

Auditor Moody presented a breakdown of expenses, on behalf of Audra Scheel, 4-H youth advisor, to travel to Boise, Idaho, for the National Conference for Extension 4-H agents. It will be cost-shared with Jerauld and Buffalo counties. The board agreed to approve the expenses upon the report being submitted for reimbursement.

Planning & Zoning minutes from April 8 were reviewed, discussed, and approved.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by P. Larson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:46 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

Published once on April 25, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $79.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.