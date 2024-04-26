By: admin

Published April 26, 2024, in Public Notices

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 5:05 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Clayton Dean, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent/High School Principal Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: None.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting on March 11, 2024, as amended. Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School should read Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $1,141,914.73. Receipts: taxes $63,373.37, penalties/interest $34.91, interest $1,132.03, other – pupil $24.30, other $3,247.12, state fines $10.85, state aid March $77,451.00, medicaid administrative $795.94, other revenue county source $493.20. Expenditures: $198,067.55, manual journal entry $1,291.11. Balance, March 31, 2024: $1,089,118.79. CorTrust Savings balance, March 1, 2024: $50,899.36. Receipts: interest $95.17. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2024: $50,994.53. CDs $50,000.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $361,097.79. Receipts: taxes $11,458.51, penalties/interest $3.96, interest $3,296.31, other $50,000.00. Expenditures: $42,510.83. Balance, March 31, 2024: $383,345.74. CDs $300,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $242,272.32. Receipts: taxes $6,906.30, penalties/interest $3.97, interest $229.94, medicaid administrative $78.72. Expenditures: $20,704.15, manual journal entry $310.45. Balance, March 31, 2024: $228,476.65. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $2,759.23. Receipts: student meals $6,357.75, adult meals $1,087.55, ala carte $4,206.20, federal reimbursement $4,607.77. Expenditures: $24,043.38, manual journal entry $200.00. Balance, March 31, 2024: ($5,224.88).

Enterprise Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $12,984.11. Receipts: interest $17.69, preschool tuition $1,880.50. Expenditures: $4,419.41, manual journal entry $200.00. Balance, March 31, 2024: $10,262.89.

Custodial Funds balance, March 1, 2024: $67,371.19. Receipts: $3,624.80. Expenditures: $2,682.34. Balance, March 31, 2024: $68,313.65.

Scholarship Fund balance, March 1, 2024: $8,504.69. Receipts: interest $1.84, Nelson contribution $750.00. Expenditure: $0.00. Balance, March 31, 2024: $9,256.53. Peters Scholarship balance: $7,756.53; Nelson Scholarship balance: $1,500.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of April 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $167,500.54;

Special Education: $20,707.41;

Food Service: $11,336.03;

Enterprise Fund: $4,419.41.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding, cylinder rent $38.98, shop welding supply $108.12; Brooks Oil Co., LP $1,578.75, unleaded gas $2,527.27, 50/50 diesel $2,056.32; Capital One, middle school supply $112.77, high school supply $40.00; CarQuest, bus supply $66.75; Central Electric, February/March main building $5,824.78, February/March bus barn $1,066.98; CorTrust, air cards $55.00, hotspot $35.00, janitor supply $39.96, superintendent supply $12.99; Direct Digital Control, HVAC service $135.00; EMC Insurance, add transit van $393.00; Foreman Sales & Service, bus supply $254.03; Harlow’s Bus Sales, bus supply $387.50;

[IMPREST: Rachel Anderson, vocal judge/mileage $58.16; Mt. Vernon School, region girls basketball loss $84.65];

Jostens, high school diploma covers $283.45; K&D Busing, half of busing basketball/band/FFA $2,638.24, boys basketball charter bus $1,000.00; Lonny Kaiser, janitor supply $158.24; Tim McCain, middle school supply $50.80; Jean McQuinn, reimburse fingerprints $43.25; Menards, janitor supply $35.70, bus barn supply $180.56; Mid-Dakota Technologies, March tech support $175.00; National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Health Service membership 2024-25 $385.00; Performance Foodservice, janitor supply $25.22; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Quill, middle school ink $522.99, colony ink $87.99; Sanborn Weekly Journal, ad bus driver $72.00, board proceedings $230.04, board vacancy notice $21.73; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $232.19; South Dakota Association of School Business Officials, conference registration – Bechen $100.00; South Dakota Counselors Association, conference registration $120.00; Todd Welch, reimburse fuel CDE $48.83; Hannah Ziebarth, reimburse elementary supply $9.17, middle school supply $6.38.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – Kelly McClane, conference meal $11.99; Quill, SPED ink $36.99; Paula Sanderson, conference meal $16.27, conference room $170.94.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Darrington Water Conditioning, March SS tank $28.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $601.30; Performance Foodservice, food $3,188.15, ala carte $494.59, supply $(91.38), COVID Farm and Vegetable $689.32; Quill, ink $58.98; Woony Foods, food $6.87.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Mr. Flatten reported on the following:

• Prom will be held on April 13th, including after prom at the 4-H Building.

• Kelsey Kaiser is out on maternity leave. Jean McQuinn is subbing in for night-time janitor duties, and a variety of staff members have been filling in on routes. Both areas have transitioned well.

• Track and golf practice has begun. Good luck to all the athletes and coaches, as meets will begin soon. Track already participated in the DWU Indoor meet.

• High School State Student Council was cancelled due to weather. The school is still interested in sending representatives next year.

• The Senior Government class and Mr. Steele traveled to NSU in Aberdeen to watch the South Dakota Supreme Court in action. Flatten heard it was a very good experience.

• FFA State Competition takes place April 18-20th. Three teams and eight individuals qualified from the SCW FFA program. Good Luck to those qualified participants.

• Mrs. Vermeulen has scheduled all the Smarter Balanced testing throughout the month of April, moving throughout the month.

• The Board was very excited to hear that Logan Amundson was awarded the South Dakota Counselor’s Association Rising Star Award. The whole school was present in the gym as she was presented the award. Flatten would like to thank Mrs. Vermeulen for spearheading the nomination process.

• Awards night is scheduled for Monday, May 6th, with a potluck and presentation beginning at 6 p.m.

• Pete McWhorter and Clayton Kidder are getting the buses with issues running again.

Mrs. Vermeulen’s Report:

• The South Dakota English Language Arts and Literacy/Math/Science test window has opened. The window for testing will end on May 3rd. Teachers are scheduling around a busy spring!

• Early dismissal on April 26 — 12:30 p.m.

• The seniors will receive CPR training on April 17th in Woonsocket. Kathy Wingert and Marla Feistner will provide the training. The cost of the training is covered by the Sanborn County Comissioners. The training is a requirement for graduation.

• On April 23rd, Vermeulen will be taking seventh grade students to Mitchell. They will be participating in Camp Med activities. The goal of the session is to increase the number of students who are exposed to and have opportunities to enter healthcare careers.

• Authors Amanda and Scarlett Radke will present booktalks regarding their latest publications to the elementary students on April 15. Scarlett is a third grade student in Mitchell.

• A preschool meet and greet will be held on April 26th. New students will have the opportunity to meet Mrs. Uecker and view their classroom.

• Grades first through third will participate in Declam on May 1st.

• Logan Amundson will receive her Rising Star Award later this month at the counselor’s state convention in Spearfish.

Discussion Items: Preschool rates, seeding football field, gravel for driveway and school nurse services were all discussed.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the resolution to join the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the resignation of Diane Moody from the position of Title Teacher/Full-Time sub, effective at the end of the 2023/24 school year. The Board thanks her for her years of service to the district in this capacity.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to direct the business manager to contact banks to locate the highest return on CDs and give Gayle Bechen, Business Manager and Clayton Dean, Board Chair authority to sign a check prior to a meeting. $50,000.00 out of Capital Outlay to Plains Commerce Bank.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to approve the Resolution Amendment to ASB Protective Trust Joint Powers Agreement and Bylaws.

Motion by Goral, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the contract of Tim McCain as Assistant Golf Coach at the rate of $2,700.00 for the 2023-24 school year.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve 40 new band uniforms from Band Shoppe, Inc., for $10,078.00. Band fundraising will cover $2,500.00 the remainder will be spilt with Woonsocket School District.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Goral, all aye, to go into Executive session SDCL 1-25-2(4) for negotiations at 5:50 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:10 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Central School.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:11 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Clayton Dean

Board Chair

Published once on April 25, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $109.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.