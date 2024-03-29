By: admin

Published March 29, 2024, in Obituaries

Lenora Cora Pawlowski, 88, passed away on March 19, 2024, at Weskota Manor Nursing Home in Wessington Springs.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.

Lenora, and her twin sister Leona, were born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Wessington Springs to Carl and Magdalena (Mettler) Roduner. She was baptized on July 5, 1936, and confirmed on June 25, 1950. Lenora attended Wessington Springs High School, where she met Lyle Pawlowski. She graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1954. She pursued her education at Dakota State University in Madison before transferring to Springfield, where she earned her two-year teaching certificate. Lenora began teaching in a one-room school at the Willman Schoolhouse in 1956.

On June 1, 1958, Lenora married Lyle Pawlowski, in Wessington Springs. They settled in rural Woonsocket before moving to their farm in rural Buffalo County in 1963. Lenora paused her teaching career to raise their family. Lenora was a dedicated mother. She was a 4-H leader for the Buffalo County Rangers and the Valley Springs Rustlers 4-H clubs. She was involved in Zion Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, quilting, and assisting with the annual pancake supper. Lenora later returned to teaching, spending one year in Gann Valley and 12 years at the Spring Valley Colony in rural Jerauld County.

Lenora enjoyed various activities, including spending time with the Senior Citizens group, participating in Red Hat events, Extension Club, and working as an Apartment Dining Aide at Weskota Manor for ten years. She enjoyed summers as a campground host with Lyle at West Bend State Park.

Lenora is survived by her husband of 65 years, Lyle; her children, Lola (Paul) Twedt, Lisa (Jack) Davis, Lee (Tina) Pawlowski, and Lori (JJ) Lafferty; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sisters, Arlena Hauck, Luella Teveldal, and her twin sister, Leona (Lu) Glaser; in-laws, Kenieth Pawlowski, Joe and Valetta Fee, and Glen and Cindi Pawlowski; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and spouses, Ray and Doris Roduner and Melvin and Evelyn Roduner; a sister-in-law, Betty Pawlowski; and two brothers-in-law, Leonard Teveldal and Alfred Hauck.