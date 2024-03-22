By: admin

Published March 22, 2024, in Obituaries

Myron Grosz, 71, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, March 8, 2024, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 13, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation was Tuesday at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Myron Kenneth Grosz was born to Gilbert and Fernella Grosz in Eureka on Oct. 3, 1952. After living on a farm south of Eureka, the family moved to Ipswich in 1961. Myron graduated from Ipswich High School in May of 1970. After attending Mitchell Tech from 1970 to May of 1972, he worked construction in Iowa, Sioux Falls, and The Big Stone Power Plant. In August of 1975, he started his 33-year teaching career at Mitchell Technical Institute. On June 4, 1988, he married Dawn Edwards in Letcher. Myron retired in May of 2008. He and Dawn sold their farm that fall and moved to Mitchell. Myron spent quite a bit of time fishing on the Missouri River and made several trips to Lake Erie. Myron was a partner of Dean/Edwards and Associates Auction for 34 years.

Myron is survived by his two brothers, Morris of Ipswich and Paul (Terry) of Alliance, Neb.; sister, Janet (Burt) Manchester of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Debbie (Ray) Lee of Green River, Wyo.; brother-in-law, Lanning (Jerri) Edwards of Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.

Myron was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn, in 2022; his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Bruce Hildebrand; sister-in-law, Patty Hildebrand; and parents-in-law, Lyle and Faye Edwards.